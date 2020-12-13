Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-3) host Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • What to watch for: The Bills, led by a strong performance from Allen, have wins in two straight and five of their last six games as they seek their first AFC East title since the 1995 season. The Steelers are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
1:46 a.m.
Josh Allen throws interception

By Mark Maske

Neither team is off to a good start offensively. Quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception on the Bills’ second offensive series. Allen had his arm hit by Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward as he delivered a throw and his pass fluttered to cornerback Mike Hilton for the interception.

The Steelers take possession at their own 27-yard line. (Steelers 0, Bills 0 with 9:22 left in the 1st quarter)

1:42 a.m.
Two series for Steelers, two drops for Diontae Johnson

By Mark Maske

The dropped passes are reaching ridiculous proportions for the Steelers. Wideout Diontae Johnson had his second blatant drop in two series, this one on third and seven, and the Steelers punted again. It might be time for Coach Mike Tomlin to bench Johnson. (Steelers 0, Bills 0 with 10:30 left in the 1st quarter)

1:33 a.m.
Steelers start with dropped pass on first play

By Mark Maske

The Steelers, after dropping a dozen passes in their previous two games, wasted no time getting their first drop Sunday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson dropped a pass on their first offensive play. The Steelers went three plays and out and punted. It also appeared that Johnson may have run the wrong route on third down. (Steelers 0, Bills 0 with 14:01 left in the 1st quarter)

12:31 a.m.
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Steelers-Bills matchup

By Mark Maske

The Steelers attempt to rebound from their first loss of the season when they play the Bills in Buffalo in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup of top AFC contenders at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

For the Steelers, it’s their third game in a 12-game span. Their previous two games were rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak on the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers would have played three games in 12 days, anyway, but the postponed games pushed that rugged stretch deeper into their season.

The Steelers struggled to a 19-14 triumph over the Ravens in a rare Wednesday game. But then they gave a sloppy performance and were upset by the Washington Football Team, 23-17, Monday in Pittsburgh for their first defeat following an 11-0 beginning. Washington became, by record, the worst NFL team ever to beat a team 11-0 or better. The Steelers had seven dropped passes in that game, by some evaluations, the most by any team in an NFL game this season.

That will be a focus Sunday night. The Steelers also might be well served to try to establish a running game to assist quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He has averaged 47.6 passing attempts per game over the past five games.

The Bills have wins in two straight and five of their last six games as they seek their first AFC East title since the 1995 season. They’re coming off a 34-24 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Arizona last Monday night in which quarterback Josh Allen was brilliant. He threw four touchdown passes in a 32-for-40, 375-yard passing performance.

Most of the attention among the AFC front-runners has been focused on the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. But the Bills are playing as well as anyone. And if Allen maintains his current level of play, they will be difficult for any opponent — even the Steelers or Chiefs — to beat during the postseason.