The Steelers attempt to rebound from their first loss of the season when they play the Bills in Buffalo in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup of top AFC contenders at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

For the Steelers, it’s their third game in a 12-game span. Their previous two games were rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak on the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers would have played three games in 12 days, anyway, but the postponed games pushed that rugged stretch deeper into their season.

The Steelers struggled to a 19-14 triumph over the Ravens in a rare Wednesday game. But then they gave a sloppy performance and were upset by the Washington Football Team, 23-17, Monday in Pittsburgh for their first defeat following an 11-0 beginning. Washington became, by record, the worst NFL team ever to beat a team 11-0 or better. The Steelers had seven dropped passes in that game, by some evaluations, the most by any team in an NFL game this season.

That will be a focus Sunday night. The Steelers also might be well served to try to establish a running game to assist quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He has averaged 47.6 passing attempts per game over the past five games.

The Bills have wins in two straight and five of their last six games as they seek their first AFC East title since the 1995 season. They’re coming off a 34-24 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Arizona last Monday night in which quarterback Josh Allen was brilliant. He threw four touchdown passes in a 32-for-40, 375-yard passing performance.