In a critical conference matchup, the Washington Football Team defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 23-15, in Arizona to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-7. The defensive-led victory inched Washington closer to a once-improbable playoff berth, thanks in part to the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the New York Giants earlier in the day.

If the team’s win in Pittsburgh was a win for the ages, its win in Arizona was a win for the defense — and a sign that this team, led by its strongest unit, is a viable playoff contender.

But it of course had to include a bit of drama. Smith appeared off from the beginning. His passes were underthrown or wildly off target, and Washington’s offense sputtered. San Francisco jumped to a 7-0 lead, with a seven-play drive that culminated with a one-yard rushing touchdown, and amassed 96 yards in the first quarter, while Smith could muster only five passing yards.

Failures on early downs resulted in many third and longs Washington couldn’t convert — not without its tackle-breaking rusher, Antonio Gibson (turf toe), or with its starting quarterback on clean footing.

By the end of the half, it’s top playmakers were nicked, if not worse. Receiver Terry McLaurin, who hasn’t missed a game but has been on its injury report with an ankle issue since Week 12, was hobbling after a catch and had his left ankle taped before returning to the game in the first quarter. Smith, in between series in the second quarter, was surrounded by team doctor Robin West and trainers as he sat on the bench with a heating pad wrapped around his lower right leg because of calf soreness.

The wounded list only grew from there. Free safety Deshazor Everett was sidelined with a chest injury, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis left with an ankle injury and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen went out in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

Turns out Washington didn’t really need its offense to produce. Its defense, led by rookie pass rusher Chase Young, could do it all.

Young has been on a tear since the team’s Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, and in Arizona, his play reached a record level. He smothered Nick Mullens for a sack — after dropping back in coverage and reading the 49ers’ play. He forced a fumble in the second quarter that set up Washington’s first score, a 31-yard field goal. A few minutes later, he recovered a fumble forced by Daron Payne and ran it back 47 yards for a touchdown, becoming the first player in franchise history to have a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery for a touchdown in a single game. Yet Young did it in a single half — and padded his stat sheet with a batted pass in the fourth quarter.

To close out the third quarter, rookie safety Kam Curl intercepted Mullens and sprinted 76 yards up the sideline for the touchdown to expand Washington’s lead to 23-6. And although San Francisco crept back in the game with a 75-yard scoring drive that it padded with a two-point conversion, the defense held up enough to thwart disaster.

Dwyane Haskins played the entirety of the second half for Smith and showed much of the same up-and-down play that derailed his start to the season. After guiding Washington a 72-yard scoring drive that ended with Dustin Hopkins’s third field goal of the day (21 yards) at the start of the half, Haskins was nearly intercepted deep in Washington territory in the fourth quarter. Washington led by only eight points when 49ers safety Jimmie Ward appeared to pick off Haskins on a pass up the middle on a third and 10 from the 14-yard line. The initial call of an interception was overturned on review, when the replay clearly showed the ball hit the ground before landing in Ward’s grasp.

Crisis was averted and the defense held up, all while Smith watched from the sideline, holding his helmet to his ear to hear the play calls until the final whistle. He finished the first half 8-of-19 for 57 passing yards, an interception and a 27.7 rating.