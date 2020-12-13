Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: 49ers -3
Pregame reading: Trent Williams won’t carry a grudge into matchup against former team
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams says he has no animosity for Washington
- Week 14 preview: Antonio Gibson’s injury looms over matchup vs. 49ers
- The day after Washington’s big win, Ron Rivera had a lesson for his players: Humility
- Playing 49ers reminds of past failures, but Washington seems to have finally moved on
- Ron Rivera and Alex Smith never quit. Now their team won’t, either.
- Forget the future for now because Alex Smith is the NFL’s feel-good story for 2020
What to watch for when Washington travels to Arizona to play the 49ers
Washington is looking to build on its comeback win against the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday and to continue its playoff push when it takes on the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. The 49ers, who have been temporarily displaced by coronavirus-related restrictions in Santa Clara County, will be the designated home team for the rare neutral-site showdown.
Washington, which has won three straight, will be without rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who suffered a turf toe injury in the first quarter of Monday’s game. With Gibson sidelined, more pressure falls on the shoulders of quarterback Alex Smith, who had a turnover-free performance against Pittsburgh, and running backs Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic.
Tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Cam Sims are coming off career games, while Terry McLaurin will look to bounce back after having a season-low two catches against the Steelers.
Hampered by injuries all year, the 49ers have lost four of five. After helping lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance last season, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and star tight end George Kittle have both been limited to six games. Nick Mullens has committed 11 turnovers over his last eight games in place of Garoppolo, including a pair of interceptions in Monday’s loss to the Bills. Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk leads the 49ers with 40 receptions this year, while fellow wideout Deebo Samuel has 17 catches in his last two games.
Sunday also marks a reunion with several familiar faces, including 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan, left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Jordan Reed.