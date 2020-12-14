“While Indians will always be a part of our history,” owner Paul Dolan said in a statement. “It is time to move forward and work to unify out stakeholders and fans through a new name.”

The move comes following months of discussion with leaders of Native American groups, as well as “civic leaders, leading researchers, fans, corporate partners [and] players,” according to the team’s statement. Those talks began in earnest in July, in the wake of the public reckoning over race and social justice issues following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“After reflecting upon those discussions,” the team said, “we believe our organization is at its best when we can unify our community and bring people together — and we believe a new name will allow us to do this more fully.”

Dolan made clear the team did not want to be known as the “Cleveland Baseball Team” on an interim basis in 2021 — in the manner of the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which dropped “Redskins” this year and is working on rebranding the franchise.

In regards to the new name, the team said only that it would be “non-Native American based” — which rules out “Tribe,” a popular nickname among fans. The team has been known as the Indians since 1915.

“We are not going to take a half-step away from the Indians,” Dolan said in an interview with the Associated Press, adding that he would have “loved” to have used Tribe. “ … In talking to these groups, they made it very clear that the issues that are attached to the Indians don’t go away with Tribe, particularly since Tribe has been tied to the experience of our team for many, many decades.”

Philip J. Yenyo, executive director of the American Indian Movement of Ohio — one of four groups comprising the Cleveland Indigenous Coalition, which consulted with the team on the name change — praised the team’s decision, saying in a telephone interview: “This has been a six-decade-long fight. We’ve had elders that have crossed over to the spirit world who were part of this fight. I believe the announcement by the team is absolutely the right decision.”

In 2019, the team began phasing out its “Chief Wahoo” mascot — a grinning, red-faced caricature that was criticized by Native American groups and others as racist — replacing it on caps, jerseys and other merchandise with a block “C” design. But Yenyo and others felt at the time the change did not go far enough.

“Having that name, it still made it seem okay for the fans to come down dressed in red-face, wearing sacred feathers, making the chants,” he said. “These are things that were important to our culture, a living culture. To me and to a lot of native people, it’s a complete and utter insult. It’s perpetuating hurtful and harmful stereotypes.”

Dolan, in his interview with the AP on Monday, expressed empathy for fans who feel a personal connection with the name Indians.

“There is definitely some pain in this,” he said. “… I understand it. I consider myself a fifth-generation Clevelander. It’s in our blood, and baseball and the Indians are synonymous, and that goes to the whole intent-versus-impact thing. Nobody intended anything negative by our attachment to the name Indians, but the impact has been tough.”

Yenyo said he and other leaders of his organization were invited to meet with team officials, including Dolan, in August. On Monday, he praised the team for its “true and genuine” quest to learn from the Native American leaders’ experiences and perspective.

“They were completely and utterly genuine in wanting to know why we felt the way we did and learn from our experiences — to engage with us and try to understand where we were coming from,” Yenyo said of the team officials. “It didn’t feel like they were just going through the motions.”