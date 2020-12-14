Facing No. 19 Rutgers and its strong defense, the Terps (4-2, 0-1 Big Ten) shot just 34.4 percent from the field, including just 20 percent from three-point range (4 of 20). The Scarlet Knights hit 9 of 19 shots from three-point range and shot 48.3 percent overall.

Maryland led 28-27 at halftime but found itself down 55-41 with about 11 minutes to play before Donta Scott, a sophomore forward from Philadelphia who has recently emerged as one of Maryland’s best players, worked to lead Maryland’s comeback effort. He hit three shots from three-point range in the second half and finished with a team-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half. His eight rebounds matched a team best.

Maryland twice trimmed its deficit to seven, but with only one other player scoring in double figures — junior guard Eric Ayala with 12 points — the Terps were unable to keep pace.

The Terrapins were hoping to put their struggles from last week’s loss at Clemson in the rear-view mirror, but the defensive-minded Scarlet Knights were a tough foe for such a task. Rutgers entered Monday with three guards averaging at least 16 points — Ron Harper Jr. (22.3), Baltimore native Montez Mathis (16.3) and Jacob Young (16.0). Harper led the group against the Terps, scoring 27 points, including 19 with four of his five made three-pointers in the second half. Harper finished the game shooting 10 for 17 from the field. Geo Baker, the Scarlet Knights’ star point guard, injured his ankle in the season opener and had not played since, but he returned Monday and finished with 15 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

The Terps began the game making only four of its first 17 shots, including five misses from three-point range. Rutgers exposed Maryland’s lack of an interior presence and leaned on that weakness to generate a 10-0 run during the first half, with all of those points coming from close-range shots and dunks. After that burst, the Terps had fallen into a 10-point deficit.

Maryland, however, responded in the final six minutes before halftime. The Terps’ defense stifled the visitors, who made only 1 of 11 field goal attempts to close the half. With fewer than two minutes to go, Maryland forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions. Ayala missed a three-pointer after the first one, but then Scott’s steal gave Darryl Morsell an easy dunk in transition. Coach Mark Turgeon called a timeout to set up his team’s offensive possession with 25 seconds left in the half, and Scott hit a go-ahead jumper with five seconds to go. Morsell fouled as Rutgers attempted to find a quick shot, but Jacob Young missed the front end of a one-and-one, allowing Maryland to hang on to its one-point lead at the break.