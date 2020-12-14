“There will be absolutely no change with Coach McCarthy,” Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ chief operating officer and director of player personnel, said Monday with a laugh.

In an appearance on Dallas sports-radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about comments before Sunday’s game by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who said his understanding after talking to sources inside the Cowboys’ organization was that McCarthy “is safe.” Rapoport added that a source claimed “something has to change,” but he suggested the scrutiny might fall on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, whose unit has struggled this season.

“I am surprised someone would question [McCarthy], these unprecedented situations that everybody’s been in,” Jones said Monday. “On top of that, no one’s making excuses, but we’ve had some challenges in the injury category.”

Jones appeared to be making a reference to the coronavirus pandemic that, among other things, forced the NFL to stage an all-virtual offseason. That could have made it harder for a first-year head coach such as McCarthy, who was out of the NFL in 2019 after being fired by the Green Bay Packers, to hit the ground running.

The Cowboys have not suffered the kind of in-season coronavirus outbreak that has left teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans temporarily undermanned, but Dallas has suffered a rash of injuries to key players. Most notably, the Cowboys lost star quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 and then saw backup Andy Dalton miss almost a month with a concussion followed by a case of covid-19. The offensive line, for so long the team’s biggest strength, also has been ravaged by injury.

In addition, Dallas endured a tragic death last month with the sudden loss of strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul.

Before much of the turmoil, the Cowboys started the season 1-3 in Prescott’s four full games, which meant that criticism of McCarthy began almost right away. Even if Nolan emerges as the primary scapegoat for this disappointing season, McCarthy could still catch flak for cronyism, especially given that the 61-year-old Nolan hadn’t been a defensive coordinator since 2014.

Dallas’s defense played fairly well in the 30-7 win over 2-10-1 Cincinnati, albeit against an offense itself hobbled by a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Joe Burrow and lacking standout running back Joe Mixon.

After the victory, McCarthy said he hoped it would serve as a springboard to a strong end-of-season run akin to what occurred in his first year with the Packers, when that 2006 team won its final four games to salvage an 8-8 season. Green Bay went on to notch double-digit wins in eight of its next 10 seasons, and McCarthy led the franchise to a Super Bowl win to cap its 2010 campaign.

“I thought that it was one of the foundation blocks for my time in Green Bay, those last four wins,” McCarthy said of the late-season streak in 2006. “Because it was something that we built on, talked about and emphasized throughout the whole offseason.”

If nothing else, it appears that McCarthy can plan on leading the Cowboys into the 2021 offseason, no matter how this year ends. Jones, the son of team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, said Monday, “We have the utmost confidence this ship is going to be righted quickly. Mike’s going to be the leader of this group.”