The Ravens will try to continue to repair their season when they face the Browns in Cleveland in a matchup with playoff implications for both AFC North teams.

The Ravens are coming off a 34-17 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys last Tuesday in Baltimore. That was their second straight game that had been rescheduled because of their coronavirus outbreak. But even that game was played amid coronavirus issues, as Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was removed from the field during pregame warm-ups and placed in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a point-of-care test taken at the stadium.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, made his return to the Ravens’ lineup against the Cowboys after missing one game following his own positive test for the coronavirus. Jackson played well in the Dallas game, throwing two touchdown passes and running for 94 yards and another touchdown. The Ravens ended a three-game losing streak and amassed 294 rushing yards against the Cowboys, reminding many of their offensive exploits last season. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. declared following a late-game touchdown that it was “Easy money!”

This game is unlikely to be as stress-free. The Browns are on a four-game winning streak that has upped their record to 9-3. A victory in this game would get Cleveland to within one game of the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now 11-2 and on a two-game losing skid. The Ravens, at 7-5, currently are outside the AFC playoffs, looking in. They trail the 8-5 Miami Dolphins for the third and final wild-card spot. But the Ravens’ schedule is favorable down the stretch with matchups, following this game, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are seeking to avenge a 38-6 loss at Baltimore in the season opener. They’ve come a long way since then under their first-year head coach, Kevin Stefanski. They’re tied for second in the NFL in rushing offense (one spot behind the Ravens) and will split the carries at tailback between Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The offense has not suffered since the loss of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has 21 touchdown passes and seven interceptions and is the league’s 11th-rated passer.