“I like to think, ‘What would Kobe do?’" the rookie defensive end said. “He wouldn’t be smiling. He’d put his head down and keep working until he achieved what he wanted to achieve … That’s the whole vibe of the team right now. We’re not satisfied.”

“What’s there to be happy about?” a stone-faced Kobe Bryant famously asked reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-0 series lead against the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals. “Job’s not finished.”

The Lakers would lose Game 3, but closed out the series with wins in Games 4 and 5. If Young and Washington win two of their final three games, they’ll almost certainly be playing in the postseason.

Fail: State Farm Stadium’s turf

Playing three NFL games in eight days on the same natural grass field is a recipe for some seriously chewed-up turf, and such was the case Sunday at the 49ers’ temporary home away from home. The field conditions in Arizona may not have directly contributed to any injuries, but players from both teams struggled with their footing throughout the game.

Hail: Dwayne Haskins

Thrust into action for the first time since he was benched after a Week 4 loss to the Ravens, Haskins did not play particularly well in relief of Alex Smith. Washington’s 2019 first-round pick completed 7 of 12 passes for 51 yards and almost threw an interception from deep in his own territory.

Still, Haskins led a scoring drive on Washington’s first possession of the third quarter and ultimately avoided any mistakes that would’ve relinquished the lead. Some rust was to be expected. Haskins said he had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field, having wondered if he would ever play again.

“This is probably the biggest amount of adversity that I have faced since coming into this world,” Haskins said during an emotional news conference.

“He’s showing growth, and that’s the thing we’re looking for,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said. “We’ll continue to work it and we’ll see what happens.”

Fail: Washington’s offense

Without star rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who was sidelined with a turf toe injury, Washington managed only 193 total yards, its fewest since a Week 5 loss to the Rams. Smith and Haskins combined to throw for 95 yards on 31 attempts, with a completion rate below 50 percent. Logan Thomas led Washington’s receivers with six catches for 43 yards. Terry McLaurin eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the season, but was limited to two catches for the second straight week.

Washington won a road game without scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since Oct. 25, 1992, when Chip Lohmiller kicked five field goals in a 15-13 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings at the Metrodome.

Hail: Kevin Pierre-Louis

San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk has an inch and four pounds on Washington linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, but you wouldn’t know it from watching Pierre-Louis absolutely truck the 49ers fullback on a blitz that resulted in a second-quarter sack of Nick Mullens. It was Pierre-Louis’s second career sack and his first since 2018. Washington finished with four sacks as a team.

Fail: The first quarter

For the 13th time in 13 games, Washington failed to score on its opening drive. Washington had 33 yards on 13 plays in the first quarter, including a couple of three-and-outs and one drive that resulted in a missed field goal. Smith was 2 for 7 for five yards and the defense allowed San Francisco to rush for 54 yards on 10 carries, including a short touchdown run by Jeff Wilson.

Hail: Defensive touchdowns

Coupled with Young’s scoop-and-score in the first half, Kam Curl’s interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter marked the first time Washington had a pick-six and a fumble return for a touchdown in the same game since a 35-32 win over the Eagles in the 1997 regular season finale. Darryl Pounds and Darrell Green combined to accomplish the feat in that game, with both of their return touchdowns coming in the first quarter.

Fail: Anyone who wrote off Washington

When Rivera was refusing to use his late-game timeouts early in the season on the way to a 2-7 start, it was easy to dismiss his contention that the NFC East was there for the taking. Sure, the division was awful, but Washington appeared destined to end up in its basement. Four consecutive wins later, WFT is all alone at the top.