Gettleman obliged. Starting in mid-November, the Panthers waived veteran receiver Jason Avant, benched right tackle Nate Chandler in favor of second-year player Mike Remmers, and later cut cornerback Antoine Cason and safety Thomas DeCloud to clear spots for rookies Bene Benwikere and Tre Boston.

The Panthers won their final four games that season to sit atop the NFC South and head to the playoffs. The next year, the Panthers boasted the league’s top-ranked offense, went 15-1 and earned a trip to Super Bowl 50.

“We just kept falling back and playing some of those veteran guys that really weren’t going to be part of what we were doing going forward,” Rivera recounted Monday morning on a video conference with reporters. “Once we did that … we played those guys, and their energy levels just rose everybody else’s.

“That’s what we’re seeing here. I think we’re feeding off of the energy level of our young players. I think it’s helping the veteran guys to play with energy. I think that’s been one of the big things that’s helped us.”

The parallels between the Washington Football Team and those 2014 Panthers are distinct, largely because of their head coach and the possibility of similar endings. But they’re also connected by the early success of their young players.

Rivera was sharply criticized for cutting Washington’s lead rusher, Adrian Peterson, before the start of the season when he had a group of unproven, young running backs. Few are questioning the decision now, even as Antonio Gibson nurses a toe injury. The team’s all-time sack leader, Ryan Kerrigan, was pushed out of a starting role — although he remains a key part of the defensive line’s rotation — to clear the way for rookie Chase Young and second-year pass rusher Montez Sweat to work in tandem at defensive end.

Other moves that have resulted in more playing time for Washington’s younger core have come by way of injury, like that at receiver, which created opportunity for third-year wideout Cam Sims and undrafted rookie Isaiah Wright; and at safety, where a season-ending Achilles injury to Landon Collins forced seventh-round rookie Kam Curl onto the field as a starter.

Sunday in Arizona, where Washington defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 23-15, to move into first place in the NFC East, Young simply dominated with a sack, forced fumble, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and two batted passes. Young has fueled Washington’s four-game winning streak with both his play and his demeanor. Pregame, he’s typically been the team’s hype man in the huddle after warm-ups. In between plays, he’s huffing and hollering to fire up his teammates. Even in between series, he’s running up and down the sidelines to get his team going.

“Oh, he’s a dog,” veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne said Sunday. “Our whole defensive line is straight dogs. Him pumping up … the team, really, because he’ll go up and down the sidelines doing it, I feel like that helps us. It helps keeps guys’ heads in the game.”

The arrival of Young this year has benefited Washington’s bevy of first-round picks on its defensive line, none more so than Sweat, who leads the team with seven sacks. Young’s presence on the edge has drawn double-, even triple-teams from offensive linemen, freeing up one-on-one opportunities for Sweat, who has the frame of a power forward (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) and the speed of a running back (4.41 40 at the NFL combine).

Young and Sweat are two of only three players, along with J.J. Watt, to have at least five sacks, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown this season.

Washington also has two of the only three NFL rookies, with Baltimore’s Patrick Queen, who have at least two sacks and a defensive touchdown this season. Young is one and he has the star power. But Curl has emerged as a draft steal, a potentially key piece of Washington’s future.

Once used primarily as a reserve and in subpackages, Curl has started the last eight games and is now second on the team in total tackles (69). His 76-yard interception returned for a touchdown Sunday is the fourth-longest in the NFL this season.

“Right now, to sit here and be like: ‘This is our character’ — I don’t know if we have that right now. I really don’t,” Rivera said. “I do know that there’s a lot of energy that we got from the defense yesterday. To sit here and say we’re a defensive team would not be fair because of the talent we have on the offensive side.”

Rivera cited second-year receiver Terry McLaurin, who crossed the 1,000-receiving-yard mark Sunday, only 13 games into the season. But Washington has also benefited from the production of Cam Sims, whom Rivera said has a shot at becoming the team’s long-term No. 2 receiver.

“If he does it consistently, most certainly,” Rivera said Saturday. “The young man has done nothing but get better this year and improve and improve. He works at his game.”

But as Washington enters the final stretch of its regular season with an eye on the playoffs, the presence of key veterans will be critical, too. Alex Smith, who was sidelined for the second half against the 49ers because of a calf strain, is uncertain for this week, as the team prepares for the Seattle Seahawks. As the team monitors his progress, Dwayne Haskins will have to be prepared to start in case.

But even the unknown of the most important position on the field couldn’t damper Rivera’s excitement about the team’s progress. Washington’s youth, once viewed as a liability for the team, is now its biggest asset. Just as he expected it would.

“We’ve got a group of young guys right now that are playing. We’ve got a sprinkling of vets,” Rivera said. “Who knows what happens in the next couple years when it comes to adding guys, when it comes to the draft and free agency. So, we’ve got a way to go before we start talking about that realistically. This could be one of the springboards going forward, hopefully. We’ve got three games left. We’ve got to focus on getting ready for Seattle more so than anything else.”