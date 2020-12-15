Logan Paul, 25, has a Feb. 20 boxing exhibition scheduled against none other than Floyd Mayweather, who will be four days shy of his 44th birthday. Both Paul brothers are inexperienced in the ring, with three professional fights between them, none against an established boxer.

Logan Paul has twice fought other online personalities, including once professionally, with Olajide “KSI” Olatunji coming away with a draw and a win by split decision. Jake Paul, 23, has won both of his professional fights, most recently against 36-year-old former NBA player Nate Robinson, in a second-round knockout on the undercard of a Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. main event last month.

Both of those fights drew a notable amount of interest, which could have resulted in Jake Paul getting some backing for his proposed bout with McGregor, whose one sanctioned boxing match thus far resulted in a desultory loss to Mayweather in 2017.

Paul has challenged McGregor in the past, and in highly profane comments posted Monday on social media, he called out the 32-year-old fighter and claimed, “My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning.”

Paul also went out of his way to insult Dana White, likely in part because the UFC president told TMZ Sports on Saturday that there was a “zero” percent chance Paul would ever get that fight, or at least not anytime soon.

After noting that Mayweather is enjoying the fruits of a long, distinguished career, White said that “there will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money.” For now, though, McGregor is “is one of the greatest fighters on Earth,” the UFC president declared.

“He shouldn’t be fighting kids that have [expletive] YouTube videos,” White added.

On Tuesday, White responded to Paul’s challenge and insults by telling TMZ Sports, “I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his a-- out.”

That caught the attention of Nunes herself. A UFC spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nunes, a 32-year-old Brazilian whose career earnings have been calculated at over $3 million, could hardly be blamed if she were intrigued by the possibility of a huge payday. If she actually fights Paul, they wouldn’t just be bringing their respective fan bases to the event but likely a much broader interest in the spectacle of a woman boxing against a man.

Nunes might also be intrigued by the opportunity to pummel Paul. That could both be personally satisfying and a major milestone in a decorated career, along the lines of Billie Jean King’s 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis victory over Bobby Riggs.

As far as the tale of the tape goes, Nunes checked in at 5 feet 8 and 145 pounds for her most recent fight, a featherweight win by unanimous decision over Felicia Spencer in June. The 6-1 Paul weighed in at 189 pounds for his fight against the 5-8, 177-pound Robinson.

Paul would have an even bigger size advantage over Nunes, but as many pointed out online Tuesday, “The Lioness” is a vastly more accomplished and skillful fighter. Given that the for-now hypothetical matchup would not be in MMA, her specialty, but rather boxing, that might improve Paul’s chances.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday to share White’s quote about letting her knock Paul out, Nunes wrote in a caption, “I told you I wanted to be very busy in 2021.” She then reiterated, “I’m in.”