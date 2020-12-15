The wonky questions of the particular week included how much to punish No. 6 Florida (8-2) for its Saturday night sin, how much to move No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0) after a long idle phase, or whether No. 13 Coastal Carolina (11-0) might leap into the top 10. Such questions enthrall rankings dweebs more so than the general public. The top five figures to remain ironclad.

No. 1 Alabama (10-0) beat Arkansas 52-3 as the ancient texts suggest it should, and then six of the next seven teams sat idly because of either coronavirus or conference decree. Those were No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (9-1), No. 4 Ohio State (5-0), No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1), No. 7 Iowa State (8-2) and Cincinnati. Notre Dame and Clemson will play each other Saturday in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

A year of flux in the schedules has brought a stagnancy at the top. The top five teams figure to remain the same for a fourth straight week, the longest such stretch in the seven-year history of the four-team playoff concept. That leaves questions such as where to place Cincinnati, whose No. 7 ranking on Nov. 24 and on Dec. 1 proved the highest yet for any team outside the Power Five conferences.

Beyond Alabama and through the top 10, only Florida, No. 9 Georgia (7-2) and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) (8-2) played, and two of those would rather not have. Florida lost at home to troubled LSU (4-5), an outcome that reiterated how the Tigers do retain a raft of excellent football players. Miami lost at home to North Carolina (8-3), which held down No. 17 last week, and which rushed for roughly a third of one mile at Miami.

Florida’s loss meant the scrap for No. 4 crystallized into probably something between Ohio State and Texas A&M, whose wild-eyed tweeters can spar over their schedule details: the Aggies having played three more games of self-proof because of the pandemic, the Aggies having defeated Florida even if that feat just took a slight docking, the Buckeyes mostly acing the “eye test,” the Aggies having taken a ransacking at Alabama.

Ohio State will play Northwestern (6-1), No. 14 last week, on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, while Texas A&M will play Tennessee (3-6) in an SEC non-championship game.