The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo, who hails from Greece, averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season to earn his second consecutive NBA MVP award. A four-time all-star and four-time all-NBA selection, Antetokounmpo in 2020 became just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same year, joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. He has spent his entire seven-year career in Milwaukee, which drafted him with the 15th pick in the 2013 draft.
Antetokounmpo’s five-year contract extension will begin in 2021-22 and carry him through the 2025-26 season and pay him more than $228 million, marking the most lucrative agreement in league history. The deal includes a player option that will allow Antetokounmpo to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he is 30 years old.
The small-market Bucks have faced significant speculation in recent years regarding Antetokounmpo’s future, talk that was fueled by a second-round exit from the 2020 playoffs. Antetokounmpo could have played out this season and entered free agency next summer, but instead opted to maximize his financial security and avoid incessant free agency questions that would have followed him all season.
With the NBA facing billion of dollars in potential revenue losses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Antetokounmpo joins a number of NBA stars, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, to sign long-term contract extensions this month.