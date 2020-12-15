Maryland’s staff had just over 24 hours to prepare a game plan without starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who missed Saturday’s matchup for what the school described as “medical reasons.” Backup Lance LeGendre started instead, but he threw two early interceptions, forcing the staff to turn to Najarian, the sophomore who had never taken a snap at the college level but suddenly took control of the offense. Tagovailoa has yet to return to practice, so Najarian may be tasked with running the offense again.

Throughout last week, Najarian practiced with the scout team. He kept up with Maryland’s offensive game plan through meetings and some work with the second team. Then on Saturday, Tagovailoa’s absence and LeGendre’s struggles thrust Najarian into action. Najarian played well, passing for 218 yards with two touchdowns and no major mistakes, but the Terps lost in overtime after a costly personal foul, the Terps’ 12th penalty of the game, led to Joseph Petrino attempting a 50-yard field goal, which he missed.

As the Terps (2-3) approach their final game of the regular season, a home matchup against Michigan State, Najarian could have another chance to lead the Terps to a victory, this time with a week of preparation and possibly the starting job from the get-go. Coach Michael Locksley said Tagovailoa was not available to practice Tuesday, but he wouldn’t rule him out of Saturday’s game. In the meantime, Najarian and LeGendre will practice with the first-team offense, with Locksley not willing to publicly name a starter.

“We'll make a decision with our quarterbacks based on how they practice and how they perform this week,” Locksley said. “Eric Najarian did a tremendous job last week coming in, and he's earned the right to be a part of the competition here for the way he played.”

Four key players — Tagovailoa, linebacker Chance Campbell, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and cornerback Jakorian Bennett — missed the Rutgers game for medical reasons, a team spokesman said. Locksley declined to comment when asked whether those players tested positive for the coronavirus and wouldn’t disclose whether any of them will return for the Michigan State game.

However, Locksley said, “I’m not one of those coaches that believes you can just go out and play a guy that didn’t practice all week.” He wants to see how well the players execute the game plan in practice before sending them onto the field Saturday.

The Big Ten requires players who contract the virus to sit out for 21 days, so any Maryland player who tested positive for the virus last week would not be available in the game against Michigan State. Their availability for a late-December bowl game would also be in doubt based on the return-to-play timeline. The athletic department has not released testing data in more than three weeks, and the program also did not provide a depth chart this week. When Maryland canceled games last month against Ohio State and Michigan State because of a coronavirus outbreak in the program, the school also withheld game-week depth charts.

“I play with the guys that are available for me to play, and we’ll continue to have that mind-set,” Locksley said. “As I told our team, it was not the four players that were not available to play that cost us the game. We had every opportunity to win the game on the field with the players we had available.”

With a win over Michigan State (2-5), Maryland would be in better position to earn a spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2016, and as of now, the performance of one of these inexperienced quarterbacks will play a significant role in whether Maryland reaches that point.

LeGendre, a redshirt freshman, had only attempted seven passes before Saturday’s game. Locksley recruited him to Maryland in his first signing class. He only appeared in three games as a reserve last year while preserving his redshirt, but in those few appearances, LeGendre showcased his ability as a mobile quarterback with bursts of speed downfield. LeGendre played sparingly in the season-opening blowout loss against Northwestern, but even when Tagovailoa struggled at times season, Locksley never opted in favor of LeGendre. In his start against Rutgers, he only generated 42 passing yards, and his mistakes necessitated a quarterback change.

Najarian struggled early, too, missing his receivers on his first four pass attempts. But he eventually settled into the game and ran the offense well enough to give Maryland a chance to win. He showed an understanding of Maryland’s plan, despite believing he was the Terps’ third-string option through much of the week.

“He does a phenomenal job of preparing for games,” Cobbs said of Najarian. “With this covid situation, you never know what could happen. Everybody's one covid test away from starting any game, so I commend him a lot for his ability to prepare and always be ready.”

After the game, Najarian said the film from live action should help him moving forward. This week, he’ll presumably spend much more time practicing with the Terps’ first-team offense. There’s also a chance LeGendre could impress the staff in practice. But the state of the roster, at this position and all the others, never reaches a state of certainty until game day, when the most recent coronavirus test results inform Locksley whether the staff will have to navigate more unexpected absences.

“We’ve got two battles every week,” Locksley said. “And it’s covid, and it’s our opponent.”

Other Maryland football notes:

Ami Finau, the Terps’ starting nose tackle, will be suspended for the first half of the Michigan State game. After a play during the third quarter in the Rutgers game, he twisted the lower leg of quarterback Noah Vedral, who then left the game with an injury. Locksley said he called Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano to apologize and Finau wrote an apology letter. “That’s not what Maryland football is all about,” Locksley said.