There are reasonable questions about how the Nationals, a perennial contender, are approaching a winter already framed by front office cuts, 18 layoffs on the business side and a general lack of movement to address on-field needs. But Rizzo was out to dispel any thought that, amid the coronavirus pandemic, he is breaking from the usual approach.

"Ownership has given me marching orders to put a championship-caliber club on the field,” Rizzo said. “That’s my purpose. That’s my focus. And that’s our objective this offseason.”

“We’ve attacked the fringes of the roster,” Rizzo added later. “Now the guts of what we’re going to do this offseason, I think, will come in the next couple of months. We feel confident that with the current club as we have it and with some additions, we feel like we’re going to be again competing for championships.”

Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez last spoke to reporters on Sept. 26, the day Martinez officially signed a multiyear contract extension. For a bit, and for that 35-minute news conference, that news helped dull the frustrations of a dismal summer. Martinez would be the first manager to start a fourth season in Washington. That marked stability and progress. But the club still knew it had a lot to do in the offseason — that, now a year removed from a World Series title, the roster had to be reshaped.

The potential shopping list, in no particular order: a second catcher, a corner outfielder, a fourth starter, at least two first basemen and bullpen help. The most pressing item, as Rizzo reiterated Tuesday: Middle-of-the-order offense. By Tuesday, though, the Nationals had signed one major league free agent and inked a few other players to minor league deals. And Sam Clay, that one outside addition to the 40-man roster, is a left-handed reliever with zero major league appearances.

That leaves a few ways to parse the Nationals’ winter so far. They’re either easing into gear, like some teams, or have a mandate to dial back spending, like a lot of other clubs. Some mix of both would explain the inactivity. Instead, Rizzo first described it as an evolving situation. Then he backtracked to correct himself.

“The revenue issues, the budget issues, those are all very, very fluid,” Rizzo said when first asked about the Nationals’ approach to this offseason. “They are changing weekly, if not daily, as far as how we’re going to handle that.”

A few minutes after that, when asked about the “budget being fluid,” Rizzo steered away from that language.

“Did I use the word fluid? If I did, I didn’t want to use that word,” Rizzo explained. “With conversations with ownership, we feel that we have the budget to get a championship-caliber club, is what I meant to say if I didn’t say that. We’re out there. We have a process here. We do things a little bit differently.”

That process can differ from one offseason to the next. In the offseason heading into 2019, Rizzo blitzed the market and added seven players — Kyle Barraclough, Trevor Rosenthal, Kurt Suzuki, Yan Gomes, Patrick Corbin, Matt Adams and Aníbal Sánchez — by late December. Last winter, following the World Series win, the early focus was on bringing back key players such as Stephen Strasburg, Gomes and Howie Kendrick. Then there’s the little noise Washington has made in the past six weeks, and Rizzo promising that the “guts” are ahead.

Both he and Martinez say they’re planning to not have the designated hitter, which was used in both leagues this year as part of rules put in place for the pandemic-shortened season, in 2021. With that, Rizzo still sees a bat or two, and complements to Juan Soto and Trea Turner, as the club’s obvious holes. As usual, Rizzo left the door open for either trades or free agent signings to address this. He stopped short of discussing individual available players (specifically when asked whether the Nationals will be in the mix for star catcher J.T. Realmuto). If nothing else, the rhythm of his answers, and what he would and wouldn’t say, felt familiar.

Rizzo didn’t publicly commit to searching for a veteran fourth starter to replace Sánchez. After Martinez predicted that Gomes could catch between 100 and 110 games, Rizzo noted that Gomes needs a “complement” to handle such a demanding position. That could come from within the organization, Rizzo said, or off the open market. And the demand for catchers could see a domino effect with James McCann signing a four-year, $40 million deal with the New York Mets over the weekend.

“He’s talking to people every day, and we communicate every day about different players,” Martinez said of Rizzo. “One thing this year is that there are a lot of big names out there, a lot of good bats. A lot of non-tender guys, too, who could be helpful. So we’re looking at all different avenues.”

There are players who fit in the Venn diagram of what Rizzo and Martinez are saying. Kyle Schwarber, non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs in early December, is a power bat who could play the corner outfield or first, though he has very limited experience with the latter. And George Springer, Michael Brantley and Marcell Ozuna are big-name corner outfielders who could fill out a lineup that’s very thin behind Soto and Turner.