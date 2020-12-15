“This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel,” the league said in its memo.

The memo does not rule out teams using voluntary home-market bubbles. It said “clubs may provide hotel rooms for players that cohabitate with roommates or family members, if the player elects to move into a hotel in order to avoid possible exposure to the virus from their cohabitant(s).” That provision has been in effect during the regular season and will continue into the postseason.

Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said the league did not plan to use neutral-site bubbles during the postseason.

The league and the NFL Players Association previously left open the possibility of local bubbles being used during the postseason. The NFLPA had said the issue had been discussed during a call of team representatives, but both sides also had expressed confidence that the current protocols work when followed and had said bubble alternatives were not perfect solutions.

“We’re going to continue to evaluate the data and continue to see what the data tells us and shows us is the safest path forward,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call with reporters earlier Tuesday, before the league’s memo disclosed the postseason plans.

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director, said earlier Tuesday, “The goal there is just to do everything to ensure compliance with our protocols that we know work and have led us to a state where we’ve been able to safely conduct the business of football.”

The NBA and NHL successfully utilized bubble arrangements to complete their seasons with teams gathered at a single site or small number of sites with players, coaches and staff members isolated from the surrounding community to prevent transmission of the virus. Major League Baseball switched to a bubble format for its postseason.

The NFL has operated with teams based in their home cities and practicing at their regular facilities. Players, coaches and selected team staffers are tested daily for the coronavirus and are subjected to strict protocols that have been toughened as the season has progressed.

The NFL has completed 14 of the 17 weeks of its regular season. Games have been postponed, but no games have been canceled. The league has not been forced to add an 18th week to the regular season, as it said it would if games were postponed and could not be rescheduled within the standard 17-week framework.

“You don’t have these kinds of test results and these kinds of numbers without people really buying in and taking this very seriously and doing so on a day-by-day basis,” Sills said Tuesday.

With the end of the regular season in sight, the league has had encouraging test results lately even as caseloads have spiked nationally, announcing Tuesday there were 14 confirmed new positives among players and 31 new confirmed positives among other personnel in testing from Dec. 6 to 12. Sills said 21 of the 32 teams had zero positive tests among players last week. Over the past three weeks, 27 teams had three or fewer player positives, he said.

“That’s, I think, remarkable considering what’s happening in the rest of the country, the fact that the [national] incidence rates continue to go up and ours have actually gone down,” Sills said.

Sills said he’s not overly concerned about teams that fall out of playoff contention being less focused on protocol compliance. He said he does not expect to see “substantial changes in philosophy or behavior” and believes players want to be safe.

The regular season concludes Jan. 3, and the playoffs are scheduled to begin Jan. 9. The Super Bowl remains scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa. Sills reiterated Tuesday that the NFL is making its plans to operate through the Super Bowl under the assumption that it will not have access to a vaccine for its personnel.