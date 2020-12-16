Under the terms of the merger, the unified league will keep the PLL name and add MLL’s Boston Cannons, to be rebranded as Cannons Lacrosse Club, as its eighth team, with a roster selected through an expansion draft sometime next year. The PLL will also retain the rights to MLL’s five other teams, including the Annapolis-based Chesapeake Bayhawks, for future expansion considerations. Financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Sportico, were not disclosed.

“A single destination [for lacrosse] is super important, not just for players, but fans and sponsors and networks,” Rabil, who plays for Atlas Lacrosse Club, said in a phone interview. “I think the future is really bright.”

Rabil, a Montgomery County native who starred at DeMatha before leading Johns Hopkins to national titles in 2005 and 2007, was the No. 1 pick of MLL’s Boston Cannons in 2008. With a massive social media following and several endorsement deals, he became a rarity among his peers in the MLL as someone who made a full living playing lacrosse.

A decade into his career, Rabil had become frustrated with MLL’s wages and declining attendance. After initially approaching the 20-year-old league’s owners about collaborating on a reimagined and restructured product, he set out to create a new player-centric organization with his brother, Michael, and secured financial backing from several deep-pocketed investors.

“Our preference initially was to figure out a way to work with MLL, as we believed there was commercial innovation, and media and technology out there that could help accelerate professional lacrosse forward,” Rabil said. “When we weren’t able to do that, we launched the PLL and it’s really been about proving our concept since then.”

More than 100 players, including some of the MLL’s biggest stars, followed Rabil to the PLL, which signed a media rights deal with NBC Sports Group and offered an average salary of $35,000 for a 14-week season. With a depleted talent pool, MLL announced that three of its nine teams would not participate in the 2019 season. Rabil said the PLL will announce details of how players, coaches and staff from former MLL teams might transition to the unified league in the coming months.

Until it decided to switch to a single-entity model this offseason, MLL had franchises in designated home markets that operated independently of one another. The PLL, by contrast, has owned all of its teams since it was founded and features a barnstorming schedule. Teams don’t have home stadiums or cities as part of their names. Instead, they travel together and play a series of games every weekend throughout the United States and Canada. The 2019 circuit included regular season stops in Baltimore, D.C., Los Angeles, San Jose and Atlanta. The 2021 schedule, which has yet to be announced, will include games in former MLL markets.

The PLL also introduced a handful of rule changes, including a two-point arc 15 yards from the center of the goal line, a 52-second shot clock and a shorter field. These modifications were made to create a faster-paced game, while microphones in helmets that enable announcers to communicate with players during stoppages in play and aerial drone footage of the action help enhance the broadcasts.

“This merger only benefits the future of the game, for it combines the history of professional lacrosse with an innovative approach that has already accelerated the game’s growth,” former ESPN executive Sandy Brown, who was hired as MLL’s commissioner in early 2018, said in a statement. “Further, the major market commercial opportunities are at their infancy. The runway for a combined effort is robust.”

The PLL sold out college stadiums in Baltimore and Albany and drew 12,556 fans for its first championship game in Chester, Pa., in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic forced both leagues to modify their plans this year. The PLL held a quarantined tournament without fans in Herriman, Utah, with all 20 games broadcast on NBC Sports platforms, while MLL staged a condensed regular season and playoffs over eight days in Annapolis. It’s still unclear what the 2021 season might look like.