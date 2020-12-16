The only Maryland county in the area that has yet to cancel or postpone its winter sports season is Calvert, which began practices last week and plans to start competitions next month. Sanctioned winter sports in Maryland include boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field (Calvert will not participate in wrestling this year). Montgomery County said opportunities for basketball, wrestling and swimming may be provided later in the school year.

Montgomery’s announcement comes in a month coronavirus cases have reached new highs nationally and in Maryland. Before Wednesday’s announcement, Montgomery County said sports wouldn’t return until Jan. 12 at the earliest.

While some Virginia counties began winter sports practices Dec. 7 and plan to play games Dec. 21, D.C. also postponed sports until February at the earliest. Last week, the Independent School League and the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference announced they wouldn’t provide league-sanctioned competition this winter. The Interstate Athletic Conference said it won’t begin league competition next month, as proposed earlier this fall.

The last time Maryland basketball teams played was in regional finals at the beginning of March. The teams that qualified for the state semifinals never played their games and won’t have another shot at a state title until 2022.

The Richard Montgomery boys were one of those teams that qualified for the state semifinals, making Montgomery County’s news harder to process for Coach David Breslaw and his players. The Rockets expected to return the majority of their key players from last season.

“There’s some drills we do; I have do my homework and try to remember it,” Breslaw said, “because it was the responsibility of my team to teach it to the next generations.”

Rob Whittles, whose Springbrook wrestling team has won back-to-back state titles, was optimistic in October the winter sports season might happen. But when coronavirus cases spiked in November, his hopes diminished.