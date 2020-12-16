Wednesday’s announcement from MLB that approximately 3,400 players who played in seven Negro Leagues between 1920 and 1948 will be recognized as big leaguers — with their statistics folded into and compared with those of their White contemporaries — is both appropriate and overdue. Even “long overdue,” the phrasing used in MLB’s own release, which accurately called the distinction between major leaguers and Negro Leaguers a “longtime oversight.” Put another way, it was a racist relic from a sport that — even in 2020 — has to distance itself from its prejudiced past.

The new recognition of these players and their accomplishments is both symbolic and important. This doesn’t mean Gibson, the power-hitting catcher for the Homestead Grays — who played many of their home games in Washington — became a better player Wednesday than he was Tuesday. It doesn’t change the legend or character of Paige, who didn’t debut as a major leaguer until he was 42 because … well, because racism.

What it does, though, is end the idea that the stars of those leagues were somehow “other.” For so long, their statistics were cheapened because MLB not only sat idly by but in fact participated in their degradation. Baseball’s racist past didn’t end when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947. Rather, in 1968, baseball convened a committee to look into what defunct leagues should be considered “major,” all in the name of the hallowed record books.

Consider that the following year, the “Special Baseball Records Committee” declared that the Union Association, which played in 1884, and the Federal League, which played in 1914-15, would be among those labeled “major.” The Negro Leagues, with the talent of James “Cool Papa” Bell and Buck Leonard and Oscar Charleston, weren’t even considered. Sweep ’em under the mat. Keep ’em separate.

Was baseball — and society — not ready in the late ’60s? Well, how about 20 years later? The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum was founded in Kansas City, Mo., in 1990. Might that have been a time for MLB to think: “The game and its past were segregated for generations. Do they have to be still?”

“It is MLB’s view that the Committee’s 1969 omission of the Negro Leagues from consideration was clearly an error that demands today’s designation,” MLB said in its statement.

Look, MLB did what it could to flog itself for allowing this status to linger so long. Commissioner Rob Manfred said “the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice.” That’s not exactly a revelation from 2020, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true.

What it took for this to happen, it’s clear, is not a public outcry but a year filled with discussions so many Americans hadn’t entertained — indeed, had actively avoided — about how racism is still baked into our society. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, baseball players — like the rest of the country — spoke out and took action. It was refreshing and inspiring to hear players talk about their experiences, to share conversations that had previously been absent from clubhouses. Even then, it took an inquiry from journalist Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer to really get MLB to begin considering what it would mean to elevate the status of those Negro Leaguers.

What would be nice, of course, would be for real change to happen without the country nearly coming unglued over the systemic racism we can’t seem to shake. Maybe we’ll get there. Nevertheless, a wrong has been righted, and that’s great. The more important question: Now what?

Recognizing the statistics of Negro Leaguers doesn’t change the fact that MLB has a problem — has long had a problem — with Black participation and Black leadership. According to data compiled by USA Today, the Opening Day rosters of baseball’s 30 teams were just 7.8 percent Black in 2020 and 7.7 percent in 2019. That just doesn’t reflect the country — which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — is 13.4 percent Black.

Over decades, baseball has worked to solve that problem — and hasn’t. The issues are exactly those that define and separate society. Baseball is expensive. It requires land, and that land requires maintenance. The youth culture revolves around suburban travel leagues. The sport’s pipeline is inherently more exclusive than inclusive.

All of that shows up at the highest levels on the field. Just as concerning, it shows up at the highest levels in the front office. Thus, any announcement concerning a correction of the historical record must be accompanied by questions about the path ahead. A sport that doesn’t provide opportunities for everyone in the nation can’t be the national pastime.

In the hours after baseball made its announcement Wednesday morning, I drove down to Nationals Park. On the walkway up to the home plate entrance sit three bronze statues: The first is of Walter Johnson, the second of Gibson and the third of Frank Howard. Johnson is a Hall of Famer, the pitcher who defined the 1924 World Series champion Washington Senators. Howard is the slugger who made four all-star teams as the “Capital Punisher,” the face of the Senators in the 1960s.

But I have always been happiest about Gibson’s statue. That it was there from the start. That no one needed to clamor for its inclusion. Even though they originated outside Pittsburgh, the Grays are part of Washington’s baseball history. They won Negro National League championships. They filled Griffith Stadium when the Senators — and their racist owner — were on the road.

Wednesday, before the snow turned to rain, I wanted to see exactly what was written under Gibson’s image. The first sentence is this: “Josh Gibson is considered one of the greatest power hitters in the history of baseball.” No qualifiers necessary.