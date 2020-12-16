“It’s making me mad because my cable’s not hooked up yet,” said Apodaca, who three weeks ago moved out of the RV without running water he was living in outside of his brother’s house and into his new home in Idaho Falls. “I tried calling the cable company before the game [Sunday]. It’s getting ridiculous now, but we’re doing the best we can. I was sitting around on my phone, trying to find highlights. I saw the Chase Young touchdown, his first one, and was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. It was amazing.’”

The same could be said for Apodaca’s rise to fame since his car battery died on Sept. 25. That’s the day he rode his longboard to his job at the Circle Valley Produce potato factory and captured 22 seconds of the journey on TikTok, where he goes by the handle @420doggface208.

Apodaca’s video of himself cruising along the highway while lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” and chugging from a jug of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice became a viral sensation. Mick Fleetwood, among countless others, recreated it, and the clip has since racked up more than 73 million views, making it the second-most popular video on the platform this year.

Then the gifts started rolling in. Ocean Spray gave Apodaca, who now has more than 6 million TikTok followers and his own merchandise line, a cranberry-red pickup truck filled with his favorite juice. Fans sent him donations totaling more than $15,000. Apodaca acquired an agent and began doing commercials and meet-and-greets.

“The best thing has been being able to bless my mom and my dad,” said Apodaca, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been resting at home. “That’s what I love the most about this whole thing, this whole journey. Meeting Snoop Dogg, too, that was amazing.”

In October, the NFL mailed Apodaca a No. 82 Washington Football Team jersey. As charming as it would be for him to be rocking Washington tight end Logan Thomas’s jersey, Apodaca’s No. 82, which he has worn in several dance videos over the past two months, is a custom job, with “DOGGFACE” on the nameplate and the number representing his birth year.

Born and raised in Idaho Falls, Apodaca credited his uncle Willy, who has been a Washington fan for as long as he can remember, for introducing him to the team as a kid.

“I’ve been hooked ever since,” said Apodaca, whose most vivid Washington football memories are of watching the team play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving over the years and defeating the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI. “I followed everything back in the day. When I got older, it kind of fell off, but I remain a fan. Mark Rypien was my favorite quarterback and I watched him play constantly.”

Last year, Apodaca got a tattoo of a pair of feathers on the back of his head to represent his mom’s Northern Arapaho heritage. His brother drew the design, which looks a lot like the feathers on the Washington Football Team’s former logo. Apodaca said he disagreed with the team’s decision to retire its name and logo earlier this year following pressure from sponsors and decades of controversy.

“That’s my personal opinion,” Apodaca said. “A lot of people might hate me for it, but I think Washington Redskins is something they should’ve let be. There’s a lot of Natives that don’t look at it as disrespectful. I wish they would just change it back.”

Between shooting commercials and meeting celebrities in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, plus the whole lack-of-cable thing, Apodaca said he hasn’t been able to watch much football this year. When the pandemic is over, he’s looking forward to attending his first NFL game.

“As soon as I can, I’ll go buy us some tickets,” Apodaca said. “I’m taking my uncle with me and my cousin probably.”

In the meantime, he’ll follow Washington’s playoff push from afar, catching highlights on his phone when he isn’t creating new content for his fans.