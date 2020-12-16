“It is MLB’s view that the Committee’s 1969 omission of the Negro Leagues from consideration was clearly an error that demands today’s designation,” MLB announced Wednesday in a statement.
“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice,” Manfred said. “We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”
Said John Thorn, Major League Baseball’s official historian: “The perceived deficiencies of the Negro Leagues’ structure and scheduling were born of MLB’s exclusionary practices, and denying them Major League status has been a double penalty, much like that exacted of Hall of Fame candidates before Satchel Paige’s induction in 1971. Granting MLB status to the Negro Leagues a century after their founding is profoundly gratifying.”
Seven organized leagues are recognized as members of the Negro Leagues, starting with the Negro National League in 1920. MLB is using 1948 as a cutoff date because by that year stars such as Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby and others had left the Negro Leagues after being signed by MLB clubs, reducing the leagues’ quality of play. The year 1948 also was the last in which the Negro World Series was played between the champions of the Negro National League and Negro American League.