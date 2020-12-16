“We spent a fair amount of time on that,” Goodell said in a conference call with reporters following the nearly three-hour virtual owners’ meeting. “But it’s an important decision for us on how we do it. It obviously comes into play [with] respects to our future media arrangements, also, that we’re obviously contemplating. I expect a decision probably will be made on that in the next several weeks.”

The NFL is negotiating new broadcasting contracts and hopes the extra regular season game for each team will provide a revenue boost.

Under the scheduling formula ratified unanimously by the owners Wednesday, the 17th game will be an out-of-conference game based on teams’ order of finish within their divisions the previous season.

NFC teams and AFC teams are expected to alternate annually between having nine home games in a season vs. eight home games, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations.

“It’s obviously an important decision for us,” Goodell said. “We did not take any votes with respect to committing to do it. As you know, in our collective bargaining agreement we have that right to do it. We discussed that with the players. In fact, the collective bargaining agreement in many ways incents us to move to a 17-game season.”

The length of the preseason is expected to be reduced in conjunction with the onset of a 17-game season. Goodell said the structure teams’ offseason programs will be considered as part of the deliberations.