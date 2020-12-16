The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, finally elevated rookie Jalen Hurts to starting quarterback over Carson Wentz last week, resulting in a 24-21 upset win over the New Orleans Saints, ending the latter’s nine-game winning streak. With the victory, the Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak to remain alive in the NFC East divisional race, and some are already wondering whether the Eagles can turn that spark into a winning streak.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-2½)

Pick: Miami Dolphins -2½

The Dolphins are holding opponents to just 1.6 points per drive this season, the third-lowest rate in the league. Opposing quarterbacks have produced a below-average passer rating against them (83.7, compared to the average of 93.3) with as many interceptions (16) as touchdowns (16). Only the Pittsburgh Steelers with 17, have more interceptions.

Cornerback Xavien Howard is the standout here. The 27-year-old leads the league in interceptions (nine) and batted passes (17), and has more interceptions by himself than nine NFL teams. That’s helped make him the highest-rated corner in the league, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Plus, second-year coach Brian Flores has guided the Dolphins to a 19-10 record against the spread, the best cover rate over the past two seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (-6½)

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +6½

Hurts went 17 for 30 for 167 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans and also ran 18 times for 106 yards. He wasn’t sacked and turned the ball over once. On Sunday he will face an Arizona Cardinals defense with both a below-average pass rush (21st, per Pro Football Focus) and secondary (24th, per PFF).

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has allowed four touchdowns in coverage heading into this matchup after allowing four touchdowns last season. Slot corner Byron Murphy is one of the worst at the position, allowing 1.4 yards per snap in coverage. And safety Budda Baker is allowing a 103.4 passer rating when targeted in coverage, with 100 of his 241 yards allowed coming after the catch.

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson is also 10-4 against the spread, including the playoffs, when anyone besides Wentz is under center.

Season best bets record: 16-17-2.

***

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 15 slate.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (-3½)

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -3½

Buffalo Bills (-6½) at Denver Broncos

Pick: Denver Broncos +6½

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-8½)

Pick: Green Bay Packers -8½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Atlanta Falcons

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-7)

Pick: Houston Texans +7

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Pick: Chicago Bears +3

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans (-10½)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -10½

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens (-13½)

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +13½

Seattle Seahawks (-5½) at Washington Football Team

Pick: Washington Football Team +5½

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Dallas Cowboys

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams (-17)

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -17

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at New Orleans Saints

Pick: New Orleans Saints +3

Cleveland Browns (-4) at New York Giants

Pick: Cleveland Browns -4

Pittsburgh Steelers (-12½) at Cincinnati Bengals