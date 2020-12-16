Despite those differences, many things about Wednesday remained the same. The D.C. area still produced a bevy of top-level talent, sending players to elite programs such as Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. And the importance of that National Letter of Intent remained as clear as ever. For each player who signed one on Wednesday, that pact meant something different.

For former Bullis quarterback Christian Veilleux, signing with Penn State meant he can finally settle down in one place. The Canadian four-star prospect has been on the move since his freshman year of high school, when he started to attract attention from American universities. He moved to Canisius High in Buffalo for his sophomore season and then headed further south to play for the Bulldogs last fall.

College coaches had told Veilleux, who is now back in Canada and plans to enroll early at Penn State, that coming to the D.C. area for his junior season would mean leveling up.

“They kept telling me that the speed of the game and the competition were way better than in the state of New York,” Veilleux said. “And it did not disappoint.”

After throwing for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last fall, Veilleux narrowed an extensive offer list to four suitors: Clemson, Duke, Penn State and Tennessee. He chose to go to Happy Valley in part because it was closest to his Ontario home.

“I realized with this whole pandemic that being close to home is super important,” he said. “I hadn’t had that in two years. … And Penn State is only a seven-hour drive from my hometown. It might sound long, but for us it’s not that bad.”

For St. Alban’s wide receiver Jaden Coffen, Wednesday was the end of a recruitment process that involved plenty of dialogue. The three-star Temple signee saw an uptick in interest this past spring, which meant all of the most important conversations about his future in football took place virtually.

“It’s a lot of phone calls every day,” Coffen said. “And that can get overwhelming. But ultimately it’s a blessing.”

Coffen kept a list of 10 questions in the Notes app on his phone. When he’d hear from a new school, he’d open the list and fire away about subjects such as receiver rotations, academic resources and alumni networks.

“I just tried to take all of this in stride and keep up with it all,” he said.

For Briar Woods senior Christian Greene, signing day is the beginning of an exciting football experiment. After making his name as a dual-threat quarterback for the Falcons, Greene is heading to Wake Forest to play wide receiver.

The shifty playmaker has never played wide receiver in high school, but he garnered interest at multiple positions.

“Some schools, I didn’t feel as confident they wanted me at the position they were telling me,” Greene said. “But Wake Forest was straight up and said they thought I had the best chance of playing at a high level at receiver.”

Greene said it felt good that a program would believe enough in his athleticism to think he could play a new position in the ACC. He knows the transition will be tough, and he has yet to begin training as wideout. With one last high school season potentially around the corner, he’s focused on playing his final year as Briar Woods’ quarterback.

At Quince Orchard this year, signing day brings a whole lot of pride for Coach John Kelley. The Cougars had seven players sign with Division I programs Wednesday: Defensive back Ryan Barnes (Notre Dame), defensive lineman Marcus Bradley (Vanderbilt), quarterback Brian Plummer (Buffalo), linebacker Demeioun Robinson (Maryland), defensive back Will Simpkins (Virginia), offensive lineman Dante Thompson (Robert Morris) and linebacker Frank Yagaka (Merrimack).

Kelley believes that might be the most ever for a public school in the state of Maryland. It also represents another impressive milestone for a world-beating Cougars program, one that has played in the Maryland 4A title game three of the last four years.

“It’s what we talk about: winning a championship and then giving these kids an opportunity to go to school for free,” Kelley said. “I take a lot of pride in that, seeing these kids reach their dreams and aspirations. No one can ever take a college education away from you.”

Other notable players to sign Wednesday:

Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams, the area’s top prospect, signed with Oklahoma.

Archbishop Carroll offensive lineman Jimto Obidegwu signed with Temple.

Archbishop Spalding safety Zakee Wheatley signed with Penn State.

Archbishop Spalding defensive back Jayon Venerable signed with Maryland.

Bullis defensive lineman Nigel Tate signed with Boston College.

C.H. Flowers defensive lineman Tommy Akinbesote signed with Maryland.

Damascus offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum signed with Clemson.

DeMatha defensive back Antoine Booth signed with Michigan State.

DeMatha defensive lineman Colin Mobley signed with Southern California.

DeMatha linebacker Greg Penn III signed with LSU.

Episcopal offensive lineman Logan Taylor signed with Virginia.

Freedom-Woodbridge wide receiver Umari Hatcher signed with Syracuse.

Georgetown Prep tight end Kyonte Hamilton signed with Rutgers.

Gonzaga wide receiver Aaron Turner signed with U-Conn.

Good Counsel offensive lineman Landon Tengwall signed with Penn State.

Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather signed with West Virginia.

Patriot defensive back Jalen Stroman signed with Virginia Tech.

Rock Creek Chirstian defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine signed with Alabama.

St. John’s running back Colby McDonald signed with Maryland.

St. John’s defensive lineman Taisze Johnson signed with Maryland.

St. Mary’s Ryken safety Will Johnson signed with Virginia Tech

Stone Bridge wide receiver Tai Felton signed with Maryland.

Unity Reed defensive lineman Tyleik Williams signed with Ohio State.

Wise wide receiver Jalil Farooq signed with Oklahoma.

Yorktown wide receiver Max Patterson signed with Rutgers.