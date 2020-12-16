“It’s just been a great journey,” VanDerveer, 67, said (via ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel). “I really hope Pat Summitt is looking down and saying, ‘Good job, Tara. Keep it going.’ I loved coaching against Pat, and we miss her.”

The scene was somewhat surreal, given the pandemic. Stanford, undefeated at 5-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally, has been challenged by coronavirus protocols in Santa Clara County that banned indoor activities and forced the team to practice and play two games in Las Vegas. VanDerveer’s record-setting win came in an empty gym in Stockton, Calif.

Congratulating her in video messages were, among others, Condoleezza Rice, the former secretary of state and a Stanford professor; and John Elway, the Hall of Famer who played for the Cardinal. A message from Billie Jean King, who, along with the Women’s Sports Foundation, created the Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching in 2018, helped bring home what she had accomplished.

“To have a shout-out from her … I mean, I have to pinch myself,” VanDerveer said.

The record may not belong to VanDerveer for long because Geno Auriemma won his 1,093rd game Tuesday night when U-Conn beat Seton Hall. He and VanDerveer took over as their teams’ coaches in the same year (1985). Longevity in one place is something they have in common with Summitt, who spent her entire Hall of Fame career at Tennessee.

“I think that has something to do with it. Tara [has been] at a great school, a place that really values women’s athletics and women’s basketball,” Auriemma told ESPN. “The test of time — ultimately, that’s what seals your legacy: time. That’s a lot of games to coach, much less win.”

VanDerveer, whose teams have won two national titles and advanced to the Final Four 12 times, has won 947 games at Stanford (with 253 losses overall). She also coached at Idaho and Ohio State. She took a leave from Stanford (which went 29-3) in 1995-96 to coach the United States’ gold-medal-winning Olympic team.

Born in Massachusetts, VanDerveer grew up in Western New York and played a season at Albany before transferring to Indiana, where she watched Bobby Knight’s practices. Coaching Tennessee players in the Olympics taught her a lot about her friend and peer, Summitt.

“We were great friends,” VanDerveer told ESPN after she tied Summitt’s mark with a win Sunday. “I learned a lot from coaching against Pat. I coached a lot of Pat’s players internationally. … I learned how much her players loved playing for her. As a coach, I think that’s all of our goals: To be like Pat is to be a coach where your players really love playing for you.”

She plans to celebrate by donating $10,990 ($10 for each win) to a local food bank.

“We’re playing games and we know people are really suffering,” she said. “They don’t have jobs, their unemployment is running out, they’re hungry, so I’m so thankful for my job and my opportunity that I just want to make sure I’m giving back.”