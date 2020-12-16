“I tell him you got five, six, seven more years of playing and he only has 2,349 dunks left,” Brooks joked in a videoconference Tuesday. “Save it for the game.”

The real reason Brooks has a no-dunk policy for Westbrook during practice is the same reason that, as of Wednesday afternoon, Brooks hadn’t yet firmly decided whether the 32-year-old will play in Thursday’s preseason bout against the Detroit Pistons: The team wants to be smart about Westbrook’s body.

Brooks said Bradley Beal is likely to play “a few minutes” Thursday at spectator-less Capital One Arena, but he could be the only player among Washington’s three biggest offensive threats to see action. Three-point specialist Davis Bertans probably won’t play until Saturday’s preseason bout, when the Wizards face the Pistons at home again.

Brooks also wasn’t sure Wednesday whether Rui Hachimura would play. The forward sat out practice Tuesday and Wednesday with eye irritation.

Asked to explain his thinking on potentially holding Westbrook out for a second exhibition — the veteran spent the first patrolling the sideline — Brooks said he sees enough of what Westbrook can do in practice.

“The thing with Russell, he’s been able to do just about everything we’ve done, bits and pieces, all the scrimmaging and practices today, he went through some of the practice. With him, being 13 years [in the league], an exhibition is not going to make much of a difference for him,” Brooks said. “… Normally, sometimes you would say that you need a couple of games under your belt before you start the season. But with him, he’s probably the exception to that rule.”

With their team leaders and primary ballhandlers playing limited minutes or perhaps none at all, the rest of the Wizards’ roster will have a specific point of improvement to focus on in its second time on court.

In Sunday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Washington fell into an 18-point hole in the first quarter and a 26-point deficit in the second. Part of the problem was Wizards players overextending themselves on offense. They looked frenetic at times, chucking up shots (they made 19 of 51 attempts before halftime), sending passes a hair too late or finding themselves out of position.

“In general, I think you can see it’s been a while since everybody’s been together on the court,” said Bertans, who was also held out of Sunday’s game, in a Tuesday videoconference. “Especially not having Brad and Russ in this game, you could feel that in the first half every guy thought, like, well, I can be the guy that can score.

“We actually had a talk about it today. That’s what Russ mentioned at the end of practice — like, you have to know your role. Of course, it was hard in the first game. You don’t have the two leaders on the team playing that you know, of course, somebody’s trying to do more than they usually would.”

The learning curve for this team is steep with the condensed schedule this season and chemistry — with or without Beal, Westbrook and Bertans on the court — is still coming along. The last time the Wizards were on the court together before training camp was in the NBA bubble this summer, when the roster composition looked radically different.

Players such as Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. were asked to shoulder bigger responsibilities. Newcomers such as Deni Avdija, whose performance Sunday was a standout alongside Hachimura’s, and backup point guard Cassius Winston didn’t get a chance to flex their games during summer league, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wizards had only a couple of days playing five-on-five in practice before Sunday.

This year, of all years, veteran point guard Ish Smith said, first-game jitters were a legitimate explanation for the sloppiness of the first half.

Still, Brooks doesn’t want a first-game misstep to become a bad habit. Though he is still fiddling with rotations and the competition for the starting wing spot remains wide open, Brooks pledges that every player will have a clearly defined role come the season opener Dec. 23.

“We’re a much better team today than we were in the bubble. . . . We added an MVP. We added a big, strong, tough defensive rim protector and a guy that knows how to play in Robin [Lopez],” Brooks said. “. . . Everybody played a different role then than they will now, and those roles will be well defined. Before the first game, we will all know our roles. Most of ’em know it now.”