The Raiders will attempt to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive when they host the Chargers in Las Vegas in a “Thursday Night Football” matchup of AFC West teams at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

The Raiders, at 7-6, are a game behind the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens in the race for the third and final wild-card spot in the AFC. They cannot afford another misstep. The Ravens, in particular, are in a favorable position. They’re on a two-game winning streak and have a less-than-demanding closing schedule that includes games against the all-below-.500 Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

So the urgency will need to be high for the Raiders if they want to remain in the mix. They have not played well lately, losing three of their past four games with the lone victory a miraculous final-seconds triumph over the winless New York Jets at the Meadowlands aided by an ill-fated all-out blitz dialed up by Gregg Williams, leading to his firing as defensive coordinator.

The Raiders have made steady progress in the three seasons since Jon Gruden returned to coaching from ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth, from 4-12 in 2018 to 7-9 last season to 7-6 now. Quarterback Derek Carr is the NFL’s ninth-rated passer with 24 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 102.1. Tailback Josh Jacobs is the league’s eighth-leading rusher with 831 yards. Tight end Darren Waller is seventh in the NFL with his 84 catches.

The Raiders are seeking a season sweep of the Chargers. They prevailed, 31-26, on Nov. 8 in Inglewood, Calif., when an apparent game-winning touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to tight end Donald Parham Jr. with no time remaining was overturned by an instant replay review and called an incompletion.

Such stomach-churning defeats have remained far too common for the Chargers this season as they have struggled to a record of 4-9, producing speculation that Coach Anthony Lynn’s job could be in jeopardy. Whatever else happens, the Chargers have managed to establish that they have a franchise quarterback in place, thanks to the rookie-year exploits of Herbert. He has dazzled by throwing for 3,467 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Herbert was the third quarterback chosen in this year’s NFL draft, behind Joe Burrow by the Bengals and Tua Tagavailoa by the Dolphins. But he has managed to avoid injury, unlike Burrow, and has outperformed Tagovailoa in Year 1.