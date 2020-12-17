NFL Week 15: What you need to read
The latest: The NFL has tried to address its minority hiring problem. Will this year be different? | NFL says it plans to invite vaccinated health-care workers to Super Bowl | NFL owners approve schedule formula for 17-game season | Lamar Jackson’s dramatic return allows Ravens to beat Browns in NFL’s game of the year | As NFL playoff stretch run begins, these six players will have the biggest impact | Schedule | Leaders
Playoff picture: Playoff scenarios | Standings
Power rankings: Week 15 | 14 | 13 | 12 | 11 | 10 | 9 | 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 15 best bets
Columns: NFL quarterbacks are doing more than ever, but they can’t do everything | Chase Young demands attention — and now Washington’s football team does, too | The thoughtless husks who plunged this NFL season into chaos deserve a public shaming | The coronavirus has turned the NFL into a joke, and nobody should be laughing
Read deeper...
• The NFL’s pandemic season has given rise to a new position: The quarantine quarterback
• Trevor Lawrence’s hometown will root for him wherever he goes — even if he goes to the Jets
• An NFL player’s life-threatening heart defect went unnoticed for years. Now he hopes to return.
• NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why.
How to watch football smarter: Defensive fronts | Coverage schemes | Route concepts | Pass routes | Pass-blocking schemes | GapsShow More