“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families. These kids need to be with their families, at least for a little bit. … These kids go through so much, and we need to take care of them.”

Krzyzewski’s announcement Dec. 10 came two days after he publicly questioned whether the college basketball season should continue amid a national coronavirus spike that has caused the cancellation of hundreds of games. His decision to let his players return home for a few days after Wednesday night’s win at Notre Dame reflects an acknowledgment that the pandemic is taking both a mental and physical toll on players who have not seen their families in months. But while Krzyzewski says he is looking out for his players’ psychological well-being, letting them leave the bubble Duke has created for them to travel home to their families increases carries a risk of coronavirus exposure at a time when the number of positive cases has exploded across the country.

Based on their public pronouncements, health experts seem to think that keeping college basketball players on campus might actually be safer than sending them home.

“The best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming holiday season is to stay at home and not travel,” Henry Walke, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s covid-19 incident manager, told reporters on Dec. 2.

“Cases are rising. Hospitalizations are increasing, Deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase,” Walke said.

CDC guidance says college students returning home for the holidays “should be considered part of different households.” Two Duke players — freshman guard DJ Steward, from Illinois, and sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, from Minnesota — hail from states where gatherings of people from different households are prohibited under current coronavirus regulations, raising the question of whether they should be allowed to return home at all.

Not everyone agrees with Krzyzewski. After Saturday’s win over Boston College, Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim — one of Krzyzewski’s closest friends in the coaching industry — defended the Duke coach’s right to send his players home but said it wasn’t something he would be doing.

“The safest place for our players is proven: on campus,” said Boeheim, who himself has tested positive for the coronavirus and who has had at least one player test positive, as well.

But Krzyzewski isn’t alone in his desire for his players to see their families. Villanova Coach Jay Wright said last week that if the Wildcats “feel they want to go home for Christmas, they’re going home for Christmas.”

“If somebody feels like they’re going to slip and needs to get out of the [team] bubble, we tell them: 'Opt out, do it, we’re in full support. When you want to come back, we’ll quarantine you,’ ” Wright said.

The Northeast Conference, meanwhile, has no games scheduled between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6, a break built into the schedule to give its teams the ability to let their players see their families over the holidays, a conference spokesman told The Washington Post.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last month that “when college students come home, they’ve really got to be careful. It depends on where they’re coming from and what the level of infection is in the community they are in.”

As a university, Duke kept coronavirus cases comparatively low on campus during the fall semester, with only 84 positive tests among students as of mid-November (the school offered a combination of remote and in-person learning and plans to do so again when students return in mid-January for the spring semester). There have been no reported coronavirus cases among the Duke men’s basketball program, whose players have been in a bubblelike environment since they returned to campus in early August: The Blue Devils have been isolated from their classmates at either a hotel or the team’s basketball facility, where they take all their classes remotely in a classroom that has been set up. Duke first four games this season also were at home, played at a Cameron Indoor Stadium devoid of its Crazies and all other fans.

But now the Blue Devils’ players — who hail from eight states — will be leaving that bubble to return to their hometowns.

“There is no right or wrong answer. It’s about the relative risk you’re willing to take,” Fauci said. “It depends on the contacts in the home you’re going to. If you have an immunosuppressed person or a grandfather who’s 92 years old, the risk is great. If you’re going into a home with a healthy 45-year-old father and mother and a brother and sister in their teens, the chances of there being a problem are much less.”

Public health officials also recommend that college students isolate themselves when they arrive from campus, staying home and not venturing out into public.

“They need to be away from everybody else,” Emily Landon, executive medical director for infection prevention and control for University of Chicago Medicine, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Duke men’s basketball team has 13 days off between Wednesday’s game against Notre Dame and a game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 29. Krzyzewski said his players will be given “four or five days at home before returning here to prepare for the remainder of our ACC schedule,” though the school has asked students to quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus, something that won’t be possible for Duke’s players under the compressed schedule.

A number of Big Ten teams, meanwhile, will not be returning home for the holidays: The conference has four men’s basketball games scheduled for Christmas Day.

“I am not here to judge somebody else, especially people I have respect for,” said Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo, whose players will not be returning home because of the Spartans’ game against Wisconsin on Christmas. “The only thing I would question for all of us is basketball players love to play basketball.