That’s because of the Second Rule of the Playoff Era: The committee is going to do what it’s going to do. As illustrated by the angst set off Tuesday night, that includes anything up to ignoring the existence of actual on-field results. (“Florida lost at home to a 4-5 team, you say? Why significantly punish the Gators for that?”)

Theoretically, the weekly 30-minute rankings infomercial is supposed to provide transparency, but it’s largely been transparently inconsistent. Not-so-theoretically, it allows the Four-Letter Network a chance to recoup some of the $7.3 billion it invested in a dozen years of the New Year’s Six structure. Can’t blame the TV executives for doing what they can on that front.

(This is also the point when it’s worth mentioning the playoff is the fifth different format of the last 30 years. There were the wild, largely unorganized olden days when polls decided the national champ, the 1992-94 Bowl Coalition, the 1995-97 Bowl Alliance and the 1998-2013 Bowl Championship Series. The sport evolves, and the present system isn’t a forever solution).

Despite the current state of affairs, the committee has stuck to the Third and Fourth Rules of the Playoff Era over its first six seasons.

The Third Rule: Barring some 2007-esque chaos, no two-loss team is getting in. The Fourth Rule: No undefeated power conference champion is getting left out.

That latter item might be in for a four-word addendum — “in a normal year” — if Southern California wins the Pac-12. But those factors help guide the ability to size up the state of play entering the weekend and determining what’s at stake.

In no matter what

No. 1 Alabama (10-0): The Crimson Tide got in all 10 SEC games and it was rarely threatened. It won every game by at least 15 points. It dealt Texas A&M its only loss, and it did it by 28 points. It drubbed two-loss Georgia by 17. It gave up a combined 53 points in its final six games, and scored at least 41 in each of those contests. There are arguments against other teams. There isn’t one against Alabama.

Verdict: The top seed with a victory over Florida in the SEC title game, and probably no worse than the No. 2 seed even with a loss.

In possibly (probably?) with a loss

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0): The Fighting Irish had never lost a conference game coming into the season, by virtue of having never played one. That’s still true after winning nine games against ACC competition this season. The highlight was a double-overtime defeat of Clemson at home last month, but Notre Dame also picked off North Carolina by two touchdowns on the road. The biggest knock against the Irish is winning a 12-7 slugfest against 4-7 Louisville at home.

Verdict: The Irish probably get the No. 2 seed if they complete a sweep of Clemson, and might even get the No. 1 seed if Alabama stumbles. But there’s going to be a strong case that, barring a complete embarrassment in the ACC title game, a one-loss Notre Dame with a victory over Clemson will earn a semifinal berth ahead of Texas A&M or anyone else in the mix.

In with a win

No. 3 Clemson (9-1): The Tigers have won five ACC championship games in a row, and knocking off unbeaten Notre Dame to make it a half-dozen should lock up a playoff berth. Clemson has a blowout of Miami to its credit and played its loss at Notre Dame without several key pieces (quarterback Trevor Lawrence got the attention, but the absence of linebacker James Skalski probably hurt more). The worst thing the Tigers did otherwise was spot 6-5 Boston College a big first-half lead before rallying to win 34-28.

Verdict: The No. 2 seed with a victory, and perhaps not entirely out of it with a defeat — though this would be an odd year for the committee to take a two-loss team since everyone has played fewer games than normal.

No. 4 Ohio State (5-0): The hubbub about the Buckeyes and whether they would play in their conference title game ignored the two biggest reasons there was even a Big Ten season: The league wanted as much TV money as it could salvage, and Ohio State had a playoff-caliber team so long as it got on the field. It’s largely looked the part; even in their 42-35 defeat of Indiana, the Hoosiers had to rally from a big hole to make it close.

Verdict: Probably the No. 3 seed with a victory over No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, and off to a New Year’s Six game with an unexpected loss.

In with a win and help

No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1): The Aggies close out the season at Tennessee, and they could use all the style points they can muster. Those haven’t come easy besides a 48-3 obliteration of South Carolina, but Texas A&M did deal Florida a 41-38 loss by overwhelming the Gators up front. They only beat one other team with a winning record (6-4 Auburn), and were not competitive at Alabama in the season’s second week.

Verdict: Even without a place in the SEC title game, the Aggies are the most likely team to benefit from an Ohio State and/or Clemson loss. But it sure wouldn’t hurt if they could run it up against Tennessee.

Should be in with a win a little help, but won’t be

No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0): The Bearcats’ resume isn’t the glitziest — a defeat of 8-2 Army, a rout of 7-3 Southern Methodist and a three-point defeat of 6-3 Central Florida stand out the most — but it’s still scoring more than 40 points a game while giving up 15 a contest. It also hasn’t lost once, let alone twice. Missing out on a regular season shot at Tulsa didn’t help, but there could be a minor bump with a defeat of the No. 23 Golden Hurricane in the American title game.

Verdict: A win gets Cincinnati into the New Year’s Six structure as the Group of Five’s representative. Even if Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M all lose, both a cynic and a realist would make the case the committee would find a way to get a two-loss Big 12 champion (or a two-loss Florida if it beats Alabama) into the playoff ahead of the Bearcats.

Two-loss blues

No. 7 Florida (8-2): The Gators are fun to watch, no doubt about it. But they also have two losses (at 7-1 Texas A&M and last week’s stunner against 4-5 LSU). The latter setback should be disqualifying even if Florida happens to pull off a surprise in Atlanta against Alabama, though the committee didn’t seem to get the memo about the Gators losing last weekend.

Verdict: Could be the first team out with a win, but a playoff berth seems out of reach.

No. 8 Georgia (7-2): The committee’s adoration of the Bulldogs — who lost by 17 to Alabama and by 16 to Florida — and own two victories over .500 or better teams (6-4 Auburn and 5-4 Missouri) is a puzzler. Georgia wasn’t going to do much to help its cause this week even before its makeup against Vanderbilt was canceled.

Verdict: A trip to the Cotton, Fiesta or Peach bowls will have to do for Kirby Smart’s team.

No. 6 Iowa State (8-2): Without question, the Cyclones are a wonderful story. They’re also not a juggernaut, having collected half of their victories in one-possession games while dropping contests to Louisiana-Lafayette (at home by 17 points) and at Oklahoma State (by a field goal). Even with a sweep of Oklahoma and a Big 12 title, Iowa State probably won’t be playoff timber thanks to the two losses.

Verdict: Even if the Cyclones obliterate Oklahoma — and as good as they are, they’re not really built to do that to good teams — they would probably need at least three of Clemson, Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M to lose and for the committee to continue to forget the relative weakness of the Big 12 this season. The latter is a much better bet than the former.

The Unicorn

No. 13 Southern California (5-0): The Trojans completed their third fourth-quarter comeback of the season last weekend, rallying twice to take down UCLA 43-38. Entertaining to watch? Absolutely. Dominant? Not one bit. None of the five teams the Trojans have defeated currently has a winning record (3-3 UCLA and 2-2 Utah can get there with victories this weekend), and Pac-12 title game opponent Oregon (3-2) won’t offer much help.

Verdict: An undefeated power conference team getting left out of the playoff always seemed like it would be the trigger for the field to be expanded to eight. And yet here we are, in an abnormal year in which few will stick up for an unbeaten Pac-12 champ. The Trojans could drub Oregon, go to a New Year’s Six bowl, win in a blowout and claim a national championship. That would be fun, and schools have been claiming national titles for more than a century. But Southern Cal is not getting into the playoff.

The train-wreck scenario

The cleanest set of outcomes this week would be victories by Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. No one will quibble with Alabama as the top seed. Clemson and Notre Dame splitting will make it hard to leave either out. A Big Ten champion Ohio State (especially if it beats Northwestern by a gaudy margin) will at least be unbeaten, even if it played only six games.

And the messiest option? Considering Alabama isn’t getting left out and Notre Dame probably won’t be, let’s give them victories while also dealing losses to Ohio State and Texas A&M. Assume Cincinnati, Iowa State and Southern California all win.

The last two semifinalists would then come from this group:

9-0 Cincinnati (American champ), 9-2 Clemson, 9-2 Iowa State (Big 12 champ), 7-1 Northwestern (Big Ten champ), 7-2 Georgia, 7-2 Texas A&M, 6-0 Southern California (Pac-12 champ), 5-1 Ohio State

If coherence isn’t the committee’s strong suit now, imagine how it would fare facing this improbable scenario.

Heisman watch

Updating last week’s rankings, which factor in Heisman voting trends (in favor of quarterbacks, players on top-five teams, against receivers and defensive players) as much as on-field performance.

1. QB Mac Jones, Alabama; 3,321 yards, 27 TDs, 3 INTs passing. A quarterback has won 17 of the last 20 Heismans. A QB from a BCS finalist or a playoff team has won five of the last seven. Jones would fit snugly into both categories, though some video game numbers in the SEC title game wouldn’t hurt. (Last week: 2)

2. QB Kyle Trask, Florida; 3,717 yards, 40 TDs, 5 INTs passing; 50 yards, 2 TDs rushing. Matched his season high with 474 yards last week against LSU and set Florida’s single-season touchdown pass record, but also threw two interceptions in a loss that damaged the Gators’ playoff hopes. He needs a big day against Alabama in the SEC title game. (LW: 1)

3. QB Trevor Lawrence; 2,431 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 121 yards, 6 TDs rushing. For the same reason Jones is well-positioned to win — star quarterback of an elite team — Lawrence is anything but out of contention. A monster game in the ACC championship against Notre Dame could put him back where he was to begin the season: At the top of the Heisman heap. (LW: 3)

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; 1,407 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 239 yards, 5 TDs rushing. Might manage to wrangle another Heisman finalist nod, but the lack of opportunities (just five games heading into the Big Ten championship) have all but doomed his chances to win. (LW: 5)

5. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; 83 receptions, 1,327 yards, 15 TDs; seven punt returns for 179 yards and 1 TD. Smith jump started the Crimson Tide with a punt return for a score last week against Arkansas, but also had season lows in receptions (three) and receiving yards (22). Heisman notes worth remembering: No receiver has won since 1991 (Desmond Howard), finished second since 2003 (Larry Fitzgerald) or finished third since Amari Cooper in 2014. (LW: T-6)