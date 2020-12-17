The injury was initially deemed a fractured throat, but Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell revised the description on Thursday. “After seeing more specialists throughout yesterday, they’ve basically brought it to, it’s more of the vocal cord injury so they’re having him rest his voice,” Bevell said. “Yesterday, no words spoken, today no words spoken. He’s not supposed to talk through Friday and then we’ll be able to reevaluate it on Friday toward the end of the week.”

Ragnow took a hit to the throat area in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Through hoarse and faint words, he told quarterback Matthew Stafford he could not talk. He urged the quarterback to communicate with offensive linemen more than he usually would.

“It was kind of crazy but it was good, I mean didn’t have any communication issues the rest of the game really,” Stafford said. Guards relayed calls to running backs and backup quarterback Chase Daniel supervised audibles when he replaced Stafford, who was knocked out of the game by a rib injury, in the fourth quarter.

Daniel was on the sideline as Ragnow reiterated his situation to teammates. He thought it was funny before he realized how serious the injury was, after he heard the diagnosis earlier this week.

“I think it was like the first or second series. He just came up to Staff — Staff and I were on the sideline looking at pictures of the last series — like ‘I can’t talk,’ you could barely understand him,” he said. “I’m like, ‘okay.’ I didn’t know at the time how serious it was.

“I don't know if the docs would have let him finish if they knew it was a fractured throat. But he didn't complain about it one bit, like he just did his job. It was pretty impressive.”

The team evaluated Ragnow at halftime, then again during the third and fourth quarters

“The most important thing was his airway, how he was breathing, how he was swallowing,” Bevell said. “As they checked that out during the game, he was still able to function well, so he was safe to go back in the game.”

Ragnow finished the game with no sacks, hits or quarterback pressures while playing all 68 offensive snaps.

The injury forced him to miss practice on Wednesday. But that has not stopped teammates from seeking some fun at his expense off the field.

“Everybody knows he’s not supposed to talk so they’re all trying to get him to say something,” Bevell said. “Every way he can he’s communicating. Shake the head, thumbs up, that kind of stuff. We have had him write some stuff down … to make sure we’re passing back and forth what we need.”

The team is preparing to play without Ragnow this Sunday. Bevell said he could retool his offensive line to compensate for his loss — Ragnow has started all 13 games this season.