Lundqvist had been on the ice getting ready for the season, but after receiving the test results earlier in the week, he decided that playing was not best for his health.
“The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik’s decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition,” the Capitals said in a statement. “Our players’ health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik’s decision. We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
The Capitals declined to comment further at this time.
Lundqvist was set to compete for the starting goaltender position for the Capitals against second-year netminder Ilya Samsonov.
