“He’s a coward,” Landry said of Peters via a Zoom session with media members following Thursday’s practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. So take it for what it’s worth, and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is, and just move on from there.”

Asked if the episode was related to any personal animosity with Peters, Landry replied, “We don’t have a history, but for some reason, he seems to have it out for myself and [injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.]. Whatever beef it is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he wants, he definitely got it.”

Landry could have been referring to video reportedly streamed live on social media shortly after the game by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. In the clip, Peters refers to Landry and Beckham as “homegirls” and suggests that Landry needs to “shut the [expletive] up.”

In the video, Peters can be seen on a team flight back from Cleveland with his face mask around his chin, below his nose and mouth. Peters is prompted in the video to pull up his mask, but ignores that for the duration of the brief clip.

On Thursday, Landry was asked if the coronavirus pandemic adds to “severity” of Peters’s act, but the wide receiver demurred in favor of reiterating that Peters’s behavior was “cowardly.”

“Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It’s like, do it to my face,” Landry said. “Be a man about it if you’re going to do something like that.”

“I don’t know about protocols,” he added, “but if there is a protocol for being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”

Per the Associated Press, Peters has not had a media availability this week. The sixth-year player, known for a fiery, defiant personality that occasionally rubs coaches and fans the wrong way, came over to the Ravens last year in a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Rams, who acquired him in 2018 from the Kansas City Chiefs.

After playing well for the Ravens last season and earning his third Pro Bowl selection, Peters was given a three-year, $42 million contract extension, with $32 million guaranteed.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry was traded to the Browns before the 2018 season by the Miami Dolphins. One year later, he was joined by Beckham, his close friend and former teammate at LSU, after Beckham was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the New York Giants. Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

Despite the loss of the star wide receiver, the Browns have gone 9-4 and notched their first winning season since 2007. They are a contender to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002, even after losing on Monday to the Ravens.