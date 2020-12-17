“You just had to bring patience and maturity to this equation,” Gladchuk said Thursday. “It was a lot of wheels that were spun with no advancement this year. And those wheels were the planning that was put into place in the preparation to manage the uncertainties of a moving target.”

It’s just been an emotional roller coaster and it’s been exhausting for everyone in our business trying to manage the day-to-day and trying to determine what is most reasonable in expectations looking forward.”

The Midshipmen rode that roller coaster to a 3-7 finish that was both disappointing and understandable.

Despite the challenges of the season, Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo’s name has been rumored in connection to the Arizona job opening. He interviewed with the university following the 2017 season and there could be interest again. Gladchuk said he and Niumatalolo haven’t discussed any openings and the prospect of leaving hasn’t been brought up.

Niumatalolo said Thursday he hasn’t talked to Arizona and that he’s “still pissed that we lost to Army.”

“That’s where my focus is, how do we fix the team?” Niumatalolo said. “I don’t go seeking jobs. It’s not like I’m calling people to check on jobs. I just try to do the best I can here.

“I feel like I owe it to my family if people call, I listen to see what they have to offer. Because of the success of our program over the years, people have looked at us. With that said, I’m still here after 23 years. It should tell you what I feel about the school.”

Niumatalolo said the coaches have been in a cave since the season ended looking for answers for a putrid offense.

The team was already replacing quarterback Malcolm Perry, who set the single-season FBS rushing record for a quarterback and powered the nation’s No. 1 rushing attack in 2019. Then the team went without spring and summer workouts — slowing the progression of the new quarterbacks and the rest of the roster. Navy doesn’t field rosters full of future NFL players, so that offseason work is crucial.

Not only did Navy miss the offseason work, but preseason practices were barely recognizable. Early on, the number of players permitted on the field at one time was limited. Niumatalolo decided to avoid all face-to-face contact, so there was no live tackling or blocking. All meetings were held virtually.

The Midshipmen were woefully unprepared and were promptly shellacked by BYU 55-3, their worst loss since 2001.

“At the beginning of the year we weren’t really ready at all and pretty much got embarrassed in front of BYU,” linebacker Diego Fagot said Wednesday. “You could just tell we weren’t the same team as we were last year because, at the Naval Academy, having that offseason, that bonding period, that time to grind is really where we thrive.

“We can’t beat teams just off of skill because we’re just not good enough. Having that offseason is just very, very fundamental if we’re going to be good and win some games. There’s a few games where the talent or the skill level was just so apparent. … If we would have had an offseason, if we would have prepared differently, I think that it’d be a different story.”

Niumatalolo acknowledged his team needs to be more disciplined than others because other teams in the conference are bigger and faster. Much of that discipline is built during the offseason.

There was never any normalcy to the season from the beginning as BYU replaced a trip to Ireland to face Notre Dame. Games against Temple, Memphis and Tulsa were all postponed. The game against South Florida was canceled. Home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium featured no fans, then the midshipmen were allowed and then they weren’t.

All the while, the play on the field was suspect. The offense started three different quarterbacks in the first three weeks and eventually settled on freshman Xavier Arline for the final two games. The fact that Arline became the last man standing speaks volumes considering freshmen weren’t even allowed to fully participate in preseason practices. Arline watched from the stands until the week of BYU.

The 5-fot-9, 165-pounder proved to be the best runner of the bunch, but the Navy offense still ranked No. 121 in the nation with 16.6 points per game. The team managed just 13 combined points in the final three games, all losses.

The job in 2021 is Arline’s to lose at the moment and he’s focused on getting bigger, stronger and faster and mastering an offense that Niumatalolo repeatedly called “inept” during the season.

“Mentally, what I’m telling myself is, this is my job,” Arline said Monday. “I say that in a good way. This is my job. I’ve got to go out there and act like it. I’ve got to lead these guys. I’ve got to perform well. I’ve got to, obviously, continue to build the belief and trust of the coaching staff. All the things like that.

“Now, competition never ends. And, honestly, if it wasn’t for competition I don’t think I ever would have been able to learn and gradually get better over the season. So I don’t want competition to ever end. But I’m going to do whatever I can to be that guy.”

Niumatalolo blamed himself for the offense’s struggles. He also lamented that he didn’t do a good job adjusting to all of the covid-19 challenges. Niumatalolo did note, however, if he had the same information that he was given preseason, he would conduct things the same way as safety was priority No. 1.

There’s optimism with Arline returning with a year of experience and Niumatalolo sees the traits of both Keenan Reynolds, the program’s all-time scoring leader, and Perry. The coach said the “cupboard is not bare” as five starters from the Army game will return, as will fullback Jamale Carothers and other underclassmen expected to take a step forward. He’s confident the offense will be fixed and that 2020 was an anomaly.

There’s loads of excitement surrounding the defense after it allowed just 14.7 points per game in the final three games. All of those games could have been victories had the offense been able to put points on the board. Ten defensive starters from the Army game will be back for 2020.