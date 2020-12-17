“The Council continued its trend of voting in favor of maximum flexibility for student-athletes during the pandemic,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, who is also the Director of Athletics and Recreation at the University of Pennsylvania, said Wednesday. “Allowing transfer student-athletes to compete immediately will provide additional opportunities to student-athletes during this continued difficult time, and perhaps allow games to be played that otherwise might not have been.”

A member of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee said her group was “thrilled” with the blanket waiver.

“In a time of great uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” SAAC member Carolina Lee, a former soccer player at Southeastern Louisiana, said in a statement, “we feel it is in our best interest to grant immediate eligibility for those who have transferred in order to best support their mental health and well-being.”

The conditions for immediate eligibility for transfer athletes include that it is their first transfer and from one NCAA Division I program to another; that they enrolled full-time at their new school for the fall 2020 term; that they left their previous school in good standing academically — and in regard to any possible disciplinary situation — and that they and their new head coaches certified that no impermissible recruiting took place.

Among the immediate beneficiaries of the waiver are the University of Miami’s Elijah Olaniyi. Shortly after the NCAA’s decision, the transfer from Stony Brook was able to suit up Wednesday evening for the Hurricanes, who were reduced by injuries to just six healthy scholarship players by the end of Saturday’s upset loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Miami was still shorthanded Wednesday and lost to Pittsburgh, but while Olaniyi was rusty in missing 10 of his 12 shots, he played 37 minutes and contributed 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

“We’re going to be relying on him a lot for the time being,” Hurricanes Coach Jim Larranaga said of Olaniyi, a 6-foot-5 guard who earned all-America East first-team honors last season.

Following Saturday’s loss, Larranaga expressed frustration that the NCAA had not to that point issued the anticipated blanket waiver.

“I’m being a little bit sarcastic, but I’m also very, very concerned about decision-making at the NCAA level,” the coach said. “Why would you make a decision like this in the middle of December when the season started — it should have started November 10. If you are going to make changes, why aren’t you making them before the season starts? … You can say, ‘Well, we have a lot more information about covid now.’ That’s garbage. We canceled the basketball season in March, we canceled the ACC tournament, we canceled the NCAA tournament. We don’t know this is a serious matter that we’ve got people dying, that there’s spikes all over the place, that kids are going to get sick, and that you need to be as close to full strength as possible?”

Playing for Pittsburgh against Miami was senior guard Nike Sibande, who transferred from Miami (Ohio) and was on the floor for eight minutes in his Panthers debut. Pittsburgh Coach Jeff Capel also questioned earlier in the week why the NCAA appeared to be waiting to grant the waiver, saying, “If it’s going to be approved [Wednesday], why not just go ahead and do it? It doesn’t make sense for these kids.”

Other basketball players who competed for the first time with their new programs Wednesday included Trey Wertz of Notre Dame, DeAndre Williams of Memphis and Yor Anei of SMU.

“I tip my cap to @NCAA for their forward thinking by passing today’s transfer waiver,” Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey said Wednesday on Twitter. “It will help multiple sports, student-athletes & programs stay healthy & competitive as we try to remain on course through this pandemic.”

The NCAA is expected to vote in January on a proposal that would grant immediate eligibility to all athletes who transfer for the first time.