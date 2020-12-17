Here’s how things stand entering Week 15.

x-clinched playoff berth; y-clinched division title

AFC

1. y-Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, AFC West champion)

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage: .462): at Saints, Falcons, Chargers

The Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Saints plus losses by the Steelers and Bills.

2. x-Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2, AFC North leader)

Remaining schedule (.526): at Bengals, Colts, at Browns

The Steelers will clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bengals or a Browns loss.

3. Buffalo Bills (10-3, AFC East leader)

Remaining schedule (.487): at Broncos, at Patriots, Dolphins

The Bills will clinch the AFC East with a win over the Broncos or a Dolphins loss. Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth with a Ravens loss.

4. Tennessee Titans (9-4, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: Better division record than Colts

Remaining schedule (.487): Lions, at Packers, at Texans

The Titans most easily will clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Lions plus a Ravens loss. There are 24 other playoff-clinching scenarios for Tennessee, all involving a win plus losses or ties by multiple other teams.

5. Cleveland Browns (9-4)

Key tiebreaker: Head-to-head over Colts

Remaining schedule (.410): at Giants, at Jets, Steelers

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

Remaining schedule (.410): Texans, at Steelers, Jaguars

7. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Key tiebreaker: Better conference record than Ravens

Remaining schedule (.590): Patriots, at Raiders, Bills

Still in the hunt

8. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Remaining schedule (.218): Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals

9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-6)

Remaining schedule (.436): Chargers, Dolphins, at Broncos

Facing elimination

10. New England Patriots (6-7)

Remaining schedule (.462): at Dolphins, Bills, Jets

The Patriots will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Dolphins; or a tie and a Raiders win; or a tie and a Ravens win.

11. Denver Broncos (5-8)

Remaining schedule (.538): Bills, at Chargers, Raiders

The Broncos will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Bills; or a Dolphins win or tie; or a Ravens win or tie; or a Raiders win or tie.

Eliminated: Houston Texans (4-9), Los Angeles Chargers (4-9), Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12), New York Jets (0-13)

NFC

1. y-Green Bay Packers (10-3, NFC North champion)

Key tiebreaker: Head-to-head over Saints

Remaining schedule (.487): Panthers, Titans, at Bears

2. x-New Orleans Saints (10-3, NFC South leader)

Remaining schedule (.564): Chiefs, Vikings, at Panthers

The Saints will clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Chiefs; or a Buccaneers loss to the Falcons; or a tie plus a Buccaneers tie.

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4, NFC West leader)

Key tiebreaker: Head-to-head over Seahawks

Remaining schedule (.410): Jets, at Seahawks, Cardinals

The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Jets; or with a Bears-Vikings tie.

4. Washington Football Team (6-7, NFC East leader)

Remaining schedule (.449): Seahawks, Panthers, at Eagles

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

Remaining schedule (.513): at Washington, Rams, at 49ers

The Seahawks will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against WFT; or a Bears-Vikings tie.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5)

Remaining schedule (.333): at Falcons, Lions, Falcons

The Bucs will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons plus a Bears-Vikings tie.

7. Arizona Cardinals (7-6)

Remaining schedule (.474): Eagles, 49ers, at Rams

Still in the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Key tiebreaker: Head-to-head over Bears

Remaining schedule (.538): Bears, at Saints, at Lions

9. Chicago Bears (6-7)

Remaining schedule (.436): at Vikings, at Jaguars, Packers

12. New York Giants (5-8)

Remaining schedule (.538): Browns, at Ravens, Cowboys

Though in 12th place in the NFC standings because of tiebreakers, the Giants cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. They still could win the NFC East and also still are alive for the final wild-card spot.

Facing elimination

10. Detroit Lions (5-8)

Key tiebreaker: Better conference record than Giants and 49ers

Remaining schedule (.590): at Titans, Bucs, Vikings

The Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Titans plus a Cardinals win or tie; or a loss plus a Vikings win; or a loss plus a Bears win; or a tie plus a Cardinals win.

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-8)

Key tiebreaker: Head-to-head over Giants

Remaining schedule (.513): at Cowboys, at Cardinals, Seahawks

The 49ers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Cowboys plus a Cardinals win or tie; or a tie plus a Cardinals win.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1)

Remaining schedule (.436): at Cardinals, at Cowboys, WFT

The Eagles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Cardinals plus a WFT win.

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-9)

Remaining schedule (.372): 49ers, Eagles, at Giants

The Cowboys will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the 49ers; or a WFT win plus a Cardinals win or tie.

16. Carolina Panthers (4-9)

Remaining schedule (.667): at Packers, at WFT, Saints

The Panthers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Packers; or a Cardinals win or tie. (And the yes, the Panthers are in 16th place in the NFC standings; the Falcons are in 15th, even though they are eliminated from postseason contention, thanks to a tiebreaker over the Panthers based on division record.)