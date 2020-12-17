Travis Tygart, the chief executive of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and a frequent WADA critic, called the punishment a “charade” in a telephone interview Thursday and said the court ruling is “riddled with loopholes.”

“In good faith, nobody could call this a ban. People should call it what it is: It’s a rebranding,” he said. “Part of the deception here is WADA and others attempting to say this is some sort of ban to mislead people into believing they actually did their job this time.”

Tygart points out that Russian athletes will be allowed to participate in major international events, including next summer’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. The Russian flag can’t be flown by Olympic organizers and the country’s anthem can’t be played, but those athletes can wear Russian colors and can be recognized as a “neutral athlete from Russia.”

The three-person panel of arbitrators that issued Thursday’s ruling also weakened the scope of the punishment. WADA’s initial sanction included any event subject to the World Anti-Doping Code. The court ruling, however, covers only the Olympics, Paralympics and any world championships. It does not apply to qualifying events. So, for example, the Russian national soccer team can compete under the Russian flag in any World Cup qualifiers next year, but if it advances to the 2022 World Cup, the same players will be allowed to compete in Qatar, but they’ll have a different name and would have to remove the flag from their uniforms.

“That’s just a rebranding,” Tygart says, “How can you call it anything else?”

Other U.S. Olympic officials expressed similar disappointment in Thursday’s ruling. Han Xiao, the chair of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s Athletes Advisory Council, said the panel’s decision “waters down previously recommended sanctions against Russia.”

“It is a devastating blow to U.S. athletes’ faith in the international anti-doping system and its ability to hold bad actors accountable,” he said.

And in a statement, the USOPC said: “With all other organizations and advocates who value clean sport and clean athletes, we need to understand further what will transpire next in this dark chapter for international sport. What is clear at this point is that the blatant disregard shown for the rules and purpose of anti-doping regulations in this case has harmed clean athletes and gone further to erode confidence in the international anti-doping construct.”

While WADA declared Thursday’s decision a victory, Tygart says it won’t serve as a deterrent. He said the sanction is similar to measures put in place before the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where the country was barred but 168 Russians still competed as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.” The data manipulation that trigged WADA’s proposed four-year ban occurred less than a year later.

“If anything, this incentivizes others who may want to take similar brazen steps to dupe the world and think they can get away with it, as the Russians have done here” Tygart said.

While WADA’s initial sanction from last December put the burden on Russian athletes to prove they were clean to compete internationally as a “neutral” athlete, the panel’s decision Thursday is less specific, saying any athlete wishing to compete should not be “subject to suspension, restriction, condition or exclusion imposed by a competent authority in any past or future proceedings.”

Tygart says because the Russian Anti-Doping Agency manipulated data related to past testing and destroyed evidence, as WADA’s investigation discovered, it’s impossible to know whether athletes allowed to compete in Tokyo or Beijing were part of past doping programs.

“The panel is basically silent on what standards around testing are going to be put on the rebranded Russian athletes,” Tygart said.

There has been growing tension in the anti-doping world between U.S. officials and those from WADA, and Tygart has been critical of the way WADA and the International Olympic Committee have handled the Russia episode for years. The IOC has been largely supportive of Russian athletes having the opportunity to compete in some fashion.

The organization’s statement Thursday offered no opinion or assessment of the panel’s ruling, saying “the IOC has taken note of the CAS decision. It will now carefully evaluate the award and its consequences for competitions within the Olympic Movement.”

Tygart noted that the IOC tends be influential in any Olympic-related proceedings. The organization funds the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and one of its vice presidents, John Coates, serves as the CAS president.

The court did not make public its full 186-page ruling, instead releasing a five-page summary, and its four-day hearing last month was done behind closed doors.