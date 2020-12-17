And then his right hand started to tingle in the summer. Then, in late August, he underwent season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis. This all came shortly after baseball’s coronavirus shutdown. A knock on Strasburg’s mega contract was his inability to stay healthy. The season before, ahead of the World Series push, Strasburg topped 30 starts for the first time since 2014. His durability was pointing in the right direction.

Now, though, he has to prove it can again. Strasburg has started a light throwing program, according to General Manager Mike Rizzo, and Dave Martinez characterized it as a “regular” offseason for the righty. He was re-examined on Dec. 4 and that went well. Rizzo concluded that Strasburg is “coming along great” and should be “full-go” by the start of spring training, whether that is in mid-February or a later date.

“I won’t say I’m glad that he was hurt,” Martinez, the Nationals’ manager, said in a video call with reporters Tuesday. “But we got an issue taken care of, and he’ll come back fully healthy and ready to go.”

The underlying point is what Martinez stressed in August: Instead of Strasburg pushing himself, Martinez wanted the veteran to step back, undergo surgery and take his time recovering. The short-term loss was missing Strasburg for a shortened season that went nowhere. But had he pitched through the discomfort, the long-term damage could have been much worse.

After the injury was announced, Strasburg hinted that the schedule was a potential factor. Pitchers revved up in February, then March, then were put on ice for four months while the league and players union negotiated a restart. To no surprise, there were arm injuries across the league. Strasburg’s was something he’d never quite dealt with before.

In a month’s span, tingling in Strasburg’s right hand, thumb and wrist were all mentioned by either him or Martinez. At times, Strasburg woke up in the middle of the night and his hand was asleep. He made two starts and, after recording just two outs in the second one, his season was over. The lasting image of Strasburg’s 2020 season was him standing behind the mound at Camden Yards, shaking his hand as if he couldn’t feel it. He faced 23 total batters in 2020 — fewer than the 25 he retired in Game 6 of the World Series.

“I mean, to be frank, this season is kind of a mess to begin with, so I got to think big picture here, and it’s my career,” Strasburg said on July 25, the last time he spoke with reporters. “I know that in the long run it’s important to try to make as many starts as you can, and by putting yourself in a compromising position now, I don’t really know if it’s the best way moving forward.”

Strasburg’s injury history is well-documented. Parts of his recent narrative include diminished velocity; a higher reliance on his breaking pitches; and Martinez often saying that a softer front-foot landing in his delivery should help keep Strasburg healthy. That checked out in 2019. The trials of 2020 then sent him backward. And until he’s back on the mound, it will be impossible to know if the issues lingered, or if last year really was an aberration — a slight detour — in the scope of a whole career.

It’s just not Strasburg who is banking on that. Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin are, too. Unlike Strasburg, they were healthy and completed the 60-game season. But they underperformed in a way Washington can’t afford. Scherzer had a 3.74 ERA and, in a handful of starts, was knocked around in the late innings. Corbin had a 4.66 ERA and yielded a league-high 85 hits.

On Tuesday, both Rizzo and Martinez used the rotation to explain why the Nationals will contend in 2021. It will take results to bury the concerns of a 26-34 season. But it’s a logical opening argument when the club has close to $90 million committed to three arms.