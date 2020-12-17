The game will not be rescheduled, according to an announcement from the athletic department.

Virginia’s game against the Bulldogs (3-0), meanwhile, takes place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, where a limited number of fans will be permitted. It marks the first meeting between the teams since 2007 and third overall.

The Cavaliers have had four consecutive postponements or cancellations since last playing Dec. 4, beating Kent State in overtime, 71-64, in Charlottesville. The next game for the reigning national champions is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, when Virginia faces William & Mary.

That game at John Paul Jones Arena originally had been scheduled for Dec. 13 until being postponed.

It’s unclear which members of the program have contracted the virus, but Coach Tony Bennett, without revealing names, indicated before the start of the season several players had already tested positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggest isolating for 10 days in the event of a positive test and quarantining for 14 days for those with possible exposure to someone who has tested positive, with the potential to reduce that duration to 10 or as few as seven days.

“We’re all around each other all the time and most of the guys live together,” center Jay Huff said before the season. “We don’t really do a whole lot else, so we’re pretty confident that we’re being safe, but that being said, we still, you know, do our best to be safe, wear masks, wash our hands, that type of thing, even when we’re around each other.”

Virginia made it through only four games before virus-related complications led to its first postponement, scrapping another much-hyped showdown against fourth-ranked Michigan State Dec. 9 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at John Paul Jones Arena.

The game would have matched brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, both of whom transferred from Marquette and sat out last season. Sam Hauser, a redshirt senior forward, is Virginia’s leading scorer, and Joey Hauser, a redshirt junior forward, leads the Spartans in scoring.

Michigan State had arrived in Charlottesville before the postponement was announced the night before the game, with no makeup date immediately planned.

At least one positive test within the Cavaliers locker room, according to the athletic department, also placed on hold games against the Tribe this past Sunday night and the original ACC opener against Wake Forest on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The next ACC game on Virginia’s schedule is Dec. 30 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

The Cavaliers’ initial experience with the virus unfolded after they arrived in Greensboro, N.C., in March for the ACC tournament. Seeded No. 2 thanks to finishing the regular season with eight wins in a row, Virginia did not get to play before conference officials canceled the tournament after two days and six games.

The pandemic also forced Virginia to cancel exhibition games and scrimmages this season that could have been particularly beneficial given the many newcomers, including transfer Trey Murphy III and freshmen Reece Beekman and Jabri Adbur-Rahim.