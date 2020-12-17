What is going to be the split for Sammy and Lundqvist? 50%-50% or 60%-40%? — @rtomoff16

Let’s jump right into the fun stuff, right? I think the Capitals’ battle in net will be one of the biggest storylines this season. Henrik Lundqvist arguably fell into Washington’s lap this offseason and carries a winning pedigree. The only thing missing from his distinguished résumé is a Stanley Cup.

Before Lundqvist entered the picture, the organization was comfortable moving forward with Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek as its No. 1-No. 2 goaltending combination. When Lundqvist became available, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

As far as playing time … it is clear the team is going to just see how it goes with Lundqvist and Samsonov, with a training camp competition to determine the starter. I think the split leans to Samsonov in a 60/40 situation, but it could tilt in Lundqvist’s favor if he plays well.

The organization hopes Lundqvist will push Samsonov, and vice versa. As far as Samsonov’s progression, having a veteran like Lundqvist around will give him valuable learning experiences both on and off the ice.

Does Lundqvist get the start in Game 1? Or do you give it to Sammy? — @gdohlke79

I’m giving the Game 1 start to Samsonov.

Do I think Lundqvist can come into camp and steal that Game 1 start away? Absolutely. But if Samsonov is completely healthy, as people close to the situation have indicated, and his strength and conditioning is where it needs to be, I don’t see why the Capitals would want to take that opportunity away from him.

Is there any chance that Caps will be confident in young goalies that Vanecek will ever get opportunity to back up Samsonov next season or beyond? If not, is there any value in trying to trade him away this season or next? — @ashambaugh

The organization is confident in Vanecek and his progression at such a young age. Before acquiring Lundqvist, the team was comfortable with a Samsonov/Vanecek duo. Vanecek was also pegged as the backup to Braden Holtby during the 2020 postseason in Toronto, jumping ahead of Pheonix Copley on the depth chart when Samsonov was hurt in an off-ice accident in Russia and did not travel with the team.

Samsonov and Vanecek have played as a goaltending duo before, making up their own tandem during the 2018-19 season with the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The duo alternated every start and flourished, competing with each other in a healthy back-and-forth dynamic.

If the NHL has taxi squads for the upcoming season and the Capitals want to bring up a third goaltender, Vanecek will most likely get the call. If the team could get Vanecek any NHL games this season, that would help prepare him for the future. But considering the circumstances in a shortened season, that might not be possible.

Which, do you think, is more likely? 1. Vrana scoring 20+ goals 2. Orlov scores 25+ points — @KeyBoomEmojis

This is tough because I doubt either will reach those thresholds amid a pandemic-shortened season, but I’ll go with Dmitry Orlov getting closer to those numbers than Jakub Vrana. There’s a couple reasons for this, but knowing how Peter Laviolette likes to run his offense through his blue liners, that would conceivably would give Orlov more offensive chances.

On the flip side, Vrana has also hit career-highs in goals the past two seasons. Obviously his goal projection will not be that high in a 52- to 56-game season, but his upside is still climbing. His postseason struggles — zero points in both 2019 and 2020 — are concerning, but the hope is he can bounce back in the regular season like he did this past season, when he was statistically playing the best hockey of his career. I wouldn’t be surprised if Vrana has another standout season, just temper expectations with numbers. Also, if Vrana gets bumped up to the first power play unit, his numbers could see an increase.

With the PP failing over the last couple years why do you think they kept Forsythe? Can we expect the PP to improve? — @LukeAdomanis

My sense is that Blaine Forsythe had a long history with the organization and his familiarity with the players was a factor. Reid Cashman left the organization to coach at Dartmouth, so Laviolette was able to add his right-hand man in assistant coach Kevin McCarthy with little disruption.

Additionally, McCarthy, who has plenty of past experience on special teams, said he is looking forward to being a “sounding board” for both the power play and penalty killing units. This seems to indicate some changes there.

I’m interested to see if personnel on the first and second power play units will change this coming season. The team tinkered with the first unit last year, plugging in Vrana and dropping Evgeny Kuznetsov to the second unit. Could any other moves be made to stabilize both units? It could be something to follow.

Who is already back in town? Those who aren’t, any idea when they are coming? — @JDWilliams23

More than a dozen players are already back skating at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Nicklas Backstrom, Carl Hagelin, John Carlson, Lars Eller and Samsonov didn’t leave the D.C. area this offseason. Additionally, T.J. Oshie, Garnet Hathaway, Brenden Dillon, Tom Wilson, Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen are in town. Lundqvist has been going back and forth between D.C. and New York, where his family still resides.