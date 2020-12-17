Washington Football Team starting safety Deshazor Everett underwent pec surgery Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve, the team announced. Everett had left Sunday’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a chest injury.

Losing Everett is a significant blow. After replacing struggling starter Troy Apke in Week 5, the veteran brought stability to the position. He missed the Thanksgiving game at Dallas, and Apke started instead. Jeremy Reaves, a third-year safety, could see an increased role with Everett out. Reaves seemed to hold his own in limited snaps over six games so far this season.

Everett’s move to IR might be the corresponding roster move for running back Lamar Miller. Washington signed the 29-year-old off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad Tuesday. Miller is now in the team’s covid-19 protocols, which includes a six-day entry testing process. This means he won’t be able to join the active roster until Monday.

The top three safeties for Washington are Apke, Reaves and rookie Kam Curl. The fourth will be Cole Luke, a third-year pro who weeks ago was signed to a two-year contract off the practice squad.

