Everett’s move to IR might be the corresponding roster move for running back Lamar Miller. Washington signed the 29-year-old off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad Tuesday. Miller is now in the team’s covid-19 protocols, which includes a six-day entry testing process. This means he won’t be able to join the active roster until Monday.
The top three safeties for Washington are Apke, Reaves and rookie Kam Curl. The fourth will be Cole Luke, a third-year pro who weeks ago was signed to a two-year contract off the practice squad.
More Washington NFL coverage: