The Detroit Pistons handed Washington a 97-86 loss at Capital One Arena, the first of two matchups in the District. The teams also will play Saturday night in the finale of Washington’s abbreviated preseason, which is also Russell Westbrook’s last chance to play an exhibition. Wizards Coach Scott Brooks held him out again Thursday for rest.

Here are five takeaways from the loss:

Beal’s return

Beal had a couple of highlight moments in his first game in nine months, including a silky smooth step-back jumper for his first points of the evening and a three-pointer minutes later. He couldn’t keep Washington organized on offense, and there was no one on court to allay the heavy pressure he met every time he touched the ball, but Beal still found a way to create shots — even if they weren’t always pretty.

He played just under 16 minutes and had 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting, one assist and three turnovers.

Another slow start

Starting Beal did not help get Washington off to a strong start. The Wizards struggled to create good looks on offense and couldn’t the shots they did get, ending the first half with a 23-point deficit. They shot 34.1 percent from the field. Beyond that, they played sloppily for much of the half and racked up 15 turnovers, five of which belonged to Thomas Bryant.

As Bryant enters his fourth year in the league, Brooks is looking to the starting center to set the tone on defense more than he has in years past. But Bryant provided little protection against Detroit’s big men and missed all three of his first-half shots as his frustration mounted and Moe Wagner — a first-rate trash-talker himself — told him to cool off more than once. Early in the second quarter, Wagner had to hold Bryant back when the center tried to fight Blake Griffin following a chippy play. Griffin was assessed a flagrant-one, and Bryant earned a technical foul.

Bryant got a second technical foul for hanging on the rim moments later — technically a foul assessed to the team, so the center stayed in the game and eventually raised his level. He scored nine points in the third quarter and finished with 11.

Shifting lineups

Brooks started the 6-foot-11 Wagner alongside Bryant, with Beal, point guard Raul Neto and Isaac Bonga completing the first five. Wagner played significant minutes at the four-spot instead of backing Bryant as usual, presumably in part to make up for forward Rui Hachimura’s absence. Hachimura missed the game because of conjunctivitis, missing a chance to follow-up his promising performance Sunday.

Bonga earned the start at small forward over rookie Deni Avdija so Brooks could give the two wings equal opportunity — Avdija started Sunday — as they compete for the lone remaining spot in the starting lineup. Bonga had a solid night in the starting role, playing efficiently on offense and with the energy for which Brooks so frequently praises him. He scored 10 points and hit two three-pointers, rounding out his stat sheet with seven rebounds and three steals.

Avdija off the bench

Washington’s lottery pick looked just as poised off the bench as he was in the starting lineup Sunday, scoring seven points on 3-for-8 shooting and displaying precious court awareness. Shortly after checking in midway through the first quarter, Avdija batted a pass near the free throw line, picked up the loose ball and turned to charge up court for a layup.

It was another demonstration of the 6-10 wing’s confident ballhandling and similar to a standout play he made Sunday. He finished with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Westbrook gone again