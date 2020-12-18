Smith did not practice all week, but there was hope his leg might improve enough for him to be able to play as Washington continues its push for a playoff berth. His absence is a significant blow to a team that had a revival of sorts with his return. Since Smith took over as the starter in Week 10, Washington has gone 4-1 with three consecutive road wins to grab first place in the NFC East.
Haskins, the first-round pick selected a few months after Smith suffered a compound leg fracture in November 2018, started the first four games of the season but was demoted to third string in favor of Kyle Allen. Haskins finished Washington’s most recent win, Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz.; much like his play earlier in the season, he showed flashes of potential but also made mistakes.
“Dwayne has worked hard,” Rivera said Thursday. “He’s paid attention and has watched. I believe he’s learned. I’m just looking forward to seeing, if he gets that opportunity, how things go.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.