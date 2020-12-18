The Fighting Irish are 10-0 and ranked second in the latest playoff rankings. Should Notre Dame beat Clemson for the second time this season on Saturday, it would be assured of a spot in the four-team national semifinals.

One of the playoff semifinals this season will be played New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., where a stay-at-home order is in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic and large gatherings including sporting events that are open to fans have been prohibited since March. On Friday, Kelly said he would be in favor of moving that game out of California, but College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said earlier this week that the game would remain at the Rose Bowl and that he hoped the Los Angeles County government would relent on allowing a small group of family members into the stadium.

AD

AD

“As we move forward with our planning, we continue to hope that the Rose Bowl’s appeal to government officials to allow the families of student-athletes to attend will be permitted, just as student-athlete families will be welcomed at the Sugar Bowl, the other New Year’s Six games and the Championship game in Miami,” Hancock said in a statement.

On Friday, Kelly said if that’s the case, then the CFP needs to lobby local officials to allow parents to attend the game.

“Maybe they [CFP] need to spend a little less time on who the top four teams are and figure out how to get parents into these games because it is an absolute shame and a sham if parents can’t be watching their kids play,” Kelly said. “My kids have been on campus since June. They haven’t seen their families very much at all. They’ve had to fight through covid, some of them have had covid. They can’t be around their families for Christmas, and you’re going to tell me we’re going to have a playoff and maybe one site can have families and the other can’t? Please.

AD

AD

“Somebody’s got to wake up in that room and figure this out or you might as well call this the professional league. I am so sick and tired of this playoff committee talking about having sites where you can’t have parents at and their families. It’s ridiculous.”

Kelly also suggested that the power the Rose Bowl wields among playoff organizers is keeping the semifinal from being moved.

“We’re worshiping the ashes of tradition,” he said. “That can be the only reason.”

Last week, the director of the New Orleans Health Department said attendance at the Sugar Bowl — site of the other playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 — will be limited to 3,000 fans. More fans will be allowed to attend the championship game scheduled for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla., a state in which capacity limits at sporting events have been lifted.

AD

AD