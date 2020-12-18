Friday’s games

Time Time Game TV 7 7 Conference USA championship: UAB at Marshall CBS Sports Network 7:30 7:30 Mid-American championship: Ball State at Buffalo ESPN 7:30 7:30 Nebraska at Rutgers Big Ten Network 8 8 Pac-12 championship: Oregon at No. 13 Southern California Fox

Oregon and USC square off in a Pac-12 championship game that was supposed to feature the South Division champion Trojans against Washington, but the Huskies (who had the best conference record among North Division teams at 3-1) were unable to field a team because of coronavirus concerns. In came the Ducks, who tied with Stanford at 3-2 but had the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinal. USC has not gotten any love from the College Football Playoff selection committee despite its 5-0 record, mainly because it hasn’t beaten any team that has a winning record and because it has trailed in the fourth quarter in three of its games. Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal reportedly was targeted by Auburn to replace Gus Malzahn, but it looks as if he will sign a contract extension to stay with the Ducks.

Saturday’s games

Time Time Game TV Noon Noon Big Ten championship: No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State Fox Noon Noon No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN Noon Noon Big 12 championship: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Iowa State ABC Noon Noon Florida State at Wake Forest ACC Network 1:30 1:30 Washington State at Utah Fox Sports 1 3 3 Air Force at Army CBS Sports Network 3:30 3:30 Sun Belt championship: No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 12 Coastal Carolina ESPN 3:30 3:30 Mississippi at LSU SEC Network 3:30 3:30 Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network Alternate 4 4 ACC championship: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame ABC 4 4 Minnesota at Wisconsin Big Ten Network 4:15 4:15 Mountain West championship: Boise State vs. No. 24 San Jose State Fox 5:30 5:30 Illinois at Penn State Fox Sports 1 7 7 Stanford at UCLA ESPN 8 8 SEC championship: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida CBS 8 8 American Athletic championship: No. 23 Tulsa at No. 9 Cincinnati ABC 10:30 10:30 Arizona State at Oregon State ESPN

Ohio State and Northwestern meet in the Big Ten title game for the second time in three seasons, and even in a season that has looked absolutely nothing like the ones that have come before it, there are similarities on paper. The Buckeyes entered the 2018 matchup as 16.5-point favorites and are somewhere around 20-point favorites Saturday. The Wildcats entered the game two years ago allowing 18.8 points in Big Ten play; this year, they’re allowing just 14.6 (second nationally). That game two years ago was close until Ohio State scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions to turn a 24-21 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter into a 45-24 win, which wasn’t enough to get them into the 2018 playoff even with just one loss. The Buckeyes will get there with a win Saturday. …

Clemson didn’t have its most important players on offense and defense — that would be quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker James Skalski — in its first meeting with Notre Dame, and the Tigers still nearly beat the Fighting Irish in a game that needed two overtimes. Both Lawrence and Skalski are back for the Clemson-Notre Dame rematch, however, and the 10.5-point spread seems to point toward an at least somewhat easy win for the Tigers. But wait: The Fighting Irish’s defense held North Carolina to just 17 points on Nov. 27, and the Tar Heels’ offense is rated higher than Clemson’s in terms of SP+, an opponent-adjusted measure of team efficiency. A repeat performance would make this one pretty close.

Undefeated Cincinnati will have to beat Tulsa and then probably would need Clemson, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Iowa State all to lose (along with Florida and Georgia, probably). So yes, I’m telling you there’s a chance. Not a good chance, but a chance: A $1, five-team money-line parlay on those first five legs would pay somewhere around $350. (Note: Don’t bet parlays.) AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco isn’t pleased with the Bearcats’ situation, even going far as saying college football should “bring back the BCS and the computers because it would be a fairer system than what I’m seeing now.” …

If Florida somehow beats Alabama in the SEC title game, the Gators (8-2) would still be in a peculiar spot: They’d either be a subject of pity, as the first SEC champion to be left out of the College Football Playoff, or a subject of scorn, as the first two-loss team to make the CFP. Unbeaten Alabama looks to be a lock for the playoff, win or lose, as its six most recent victories have come by 31, 41, 60, 29, 38 and 49 points (the Tide is somewhere around a 17-point favorite here).

Canceled games

Purdue at No. 11 Indiana

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia

Michigan at No. 16 Iowa

Georgia Tech at No. 18 Miami