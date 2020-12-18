Swinney is not talking about the degree he received from Alabama in 1993. He’s just so clever, this is his way of pointing out his issue with Ohio State. The Buckeyes will play their sixth game Saturday — the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern. Hours later, Clemson will play its 11th game of the season — the ACC championship game against Notre Dame, which is 10-0 and issued the Tigers their only loss.

Is 6-0 the same as 11-0 or 10-0? Let’s run the numbers. Um, no.

But enough with the indignity put forth by Swinney and Florida Coach Dan Mullen, who said after his team lost to LSU on Saturday night: “Probably the best thing to do would’ve been play less games because you seem to get rewarded this year for not playing.”

Sick burn, Dan.

Step back, guys. Why has Ohio State played just five games? Oh, right. That pesky pandemic.

The tone of the dissension is that somehow the Buckeyes strategized this way, that they voluntarily shrank their schedule or dodged opponents. But here’s the thing: For all the bungling around Big Ten football this fall — an announcement of a schedule, an announcement that the season would be canceled, then an announcement that it would play after all — the motivation behind delaying and reducing the schedule was health and safety, nothing else. And the reality in this unprecedented year is that teams and leagues that were cautious on the front end should not be punished on the back end.

Politicking has somehow become part of the job description for college football coaches at elite programs, and in a normal season, that’s fine, even fun. Swinney is clearly emboldened by the success of his program — five straight CFP appearances and two national titles — and his say-anything madness is often entertaining. The vagaries about who’s in and who’s out have defined college football dating back to the not-so-long-ago days when there was a “mythical” national champion (and sometimes two) voted on by either sportswriters or coaches. College football never fits neatly in a box. That’s one of its charms.

But this year, it would be nice if the griping paused. As Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters, “If we need an argument, we need an argument by how we play, not by what we say.” It’s a fine sentiment in any year. It’s the only proper public utterance in this one.

Even if you argue it’s fine to continue to play as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise — with more than 233,000 cases reported Wednesday, according to The Washington Post’s tracker — strident arguments about who does and who doesn’t deserve to be rewarded for navigating a public health crisis are unseemly. Sure, it be a lively discussion for fans to have over a beer in a bar — if we lived in a world where we could discuss things over a beer in a bar. But hearing those arguments about unfairness from the sport’s leading voices is unsettling given the more than 309,000 Americans who have lost their lives to covid-19.

The tenor of what we argue about in college sports should be set now, in football, because it could just be a precursor to what happens with basketball. A fun part of a normal February: debating strength of schedule, quality wins, bad losses — picking apart college basketball résumés before Selection Sunday, when the 68-team field for the NCAA tournament is revealed.

But this year, so much of the joy is sucked out of the process. Gyms, just like so many football stadiums, are without fans. Duke wiped out four nonconference games as a nod to the uncertain situation, and Alabama Coach Nate Oats jumped on the Blue Devils’ motivation: “We should be playing.” (He later apologized.) But it’s not hard to figure out. If the NCAA sticks to its regular tournament schedule, there will undoubtedly be teams with vastly disparate résumés — not just in overall body of work but in number of games they actually pulled off. Nitpicking about how that would impact, say, KenPom rankings ignores the severity of the situation.

Behind all this, of course, is money. It matters not just to Florida or Texas A&M whether it reaches the College Football Playoff, but it matters to the SEC. Last year, each conference that advanced a team to the CFP received an extra $6 million in revenue — on top of the $66 million each Power Five conference received. Unlike most leagues, the SEC gives more of that revenue to a participating school. Plus, Mullen would earn a $400,000 bonus if the Gators got to the playoff.

These are all dizzying figures, but they just serve to provide a reminder as to why this season was played in the first place: so the revenue didn’t go away and so college athletic departments didn’t collapse.

This season has never been about fairness. It has been about survival — in a literal sense — so that the product could reach televisions and the dollars could reach wallets. Squawking about the inequity of it all is gross. The Southern leagues decided to plow through the pandemic and want to be rewarded for it, even as scores of players and staff members in programs across the SEC and ACC caught the virus. The Big Ten and Pac-12 were cautious and therefore late in starting, and they have not been able to execute their nine-games-in-nine-weeks plan. And leading voices in the sport want the takeaway to be — pandemics are unfair?