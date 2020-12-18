“He is a serious candidate,” one person said, adding United is “still speaking with others.”

Pineda, a former Seattle and Mexican national team midfielder, has been a Sounders assistant for four seasons. Last month, the Sounders granted United permission to interview him, but because of Seattle’s participation in the playoffs, he was preoccupied until the MLS Cup defeat to Columbus this past Sunday.

United officials said they did not want to comment on the search, other than to say they aim to hire someone this month.

In October, United fired Ben Olsen after 10 years at the helm. Longtime assistant Chad Ashton was appointed interim coach.

Ashton was on the initial list of more than 20 candidates but doesn’t seem to be in the running anymore.

Chris Armas, a former New York Red Bulls head coach, was the front-runner last month, multiple people said, but talks did not advance. He remains a candidate, one person said, but his chances are remote.

Ezra Hendrickson, an assistant with the MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, was a strong early candidate but he said he was told several weeks ago he was no longer under consideration.

United is expected to talk again next week with Jill Ellis, the former U.S. women’s national team coach and the first woman considered for an MLS head coaching job.

D.C. officials also plan to speak with Philadelphia Union assistant Pat Noonan next week, one person said.

Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell remains in the mix, two people said, and the team has not closed the door to other possible international candidates.

Notes: United signed goalkeeper Chris Seitz to a one-year contract extension, two people familiar with the situation said.

In his second season in Washington, Seitz had a 2-2-2 record with two shutouts as the primary back-up to Bill Hamid. At 33, he is entering his 15th MLS season after stints with Real Salt Lake, Philadelphia, Dallas and Houston.

Seitz’s previous deal was to expire this month. Hamid is under contract in 2021 and, as of two weeks ago, United was in talks with third-string Earl Edwards Jr. about a new contract after declining to exercise the option on his current pact.

Seitz becomes the 19th player under contract. The team also has been negotiating to retain defender Chris Odoi-Atsem, midfielder Felipe Martins and forward Gelmin Rivas.

United did not select anyone in the first stage of the re-entry draft Thursday. (Three players were picked.) The second stage is next Tuesday. Free agency opened this week.