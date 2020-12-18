“To my Gator Nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that y’all gave out to me,” he added. “Go Gators.”

Johnson, 21, was initially taken to a medical facility in Tallahassee after he collapsed four minutes into last Saturday’s game against Florida State. He dunked an alley-oop from guard Tyree Appleby in transition, but as he walked onto the court after an ensuing timeout, he fell face first to the floor.

Florida Coach Mike White remained in Tallahassee with Johnson, whose parents were also with him and provided updates on their son’s status through the school.

On Saturday, a school spokesperson said Johnson was in critical but stable condition. Johnson’s grandfather told USA Today he was in a medically induced coma which doctors brought him out of on Monday afternoon. Johnson’s parents, Marrecus and Sharnika Johnson, said their son was breathing on his own and speaking with family, friends and doctors in a statement on Tuesday.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health. He even FaceTimed the team!” they said at the time. “We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”

Johnson continued to progress on Thursday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

The Gators also announced that they are postponing three nonconference games that had been scheduled for the upcoming week: Saturday versus Florida Atlantic; Sunday versus Florida A&M; and Tuesday versus James Madison. The Gators’ next scheduled game is their conference opener at Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

Johnson, the Gators’ leading scorer and rebounder, received plenty of support after the sight of his collapse resonated throughout college basketball and beyond, which continued Friday after he posted his video.