Earning a No. 1 seed has more significance this year under the new playoff format, which now includes a seventh team from each conference qualifying for the postseason and only the top seed earning a first-round bye. The No. 2 seed in each conference will now host a game during the wild-card round and that could be costly.

Teams earning a bye have an impressive record in terms of making the Super Bowl. Since 1979, the first year the NFL postseason expanded to four rounds, at least one team with a first-round bye has appeared in every Super Bowl. Since 1990, the first year the league expanded to a 12-team format, teams with first-round byes have accounted for 116 of 348 total playoff spots (33 percent) yet represent 46 of 58 Super Bowl appearances (79 percent). Since 2012, every team in the Super Bowl has been a team that got a first-round bye.

With just one bye available per conference, the path to the Super Bowl for the No. 2 seed gets harder. The average second seed won 12 games per season over the past five years while the average would-be seventh seed has won nine games. Based on those records, we would expect the No. 2 seed to beat the No. 7 seed 76 percent of the time after factoring in home-field advantage, which is obviously less than the 100 percent chance of advancing to the divisional round with a bye. Using the average win rates for teams appearing in the divisional, conference championship and Super Bowl games shows us the average No. 2 seed from 2015 to 2019 would have a 23 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl with a bye compared to 17 percent chance without it.

And remember, those odds might be optimistic considering home-field advantage has waned over the years and holds little sway in the opening round of the playoffs. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, home teams are 38-34 in the wild-card round (.528). That improves to 50-22 (.694) for teams hosting the divisional game.

With so much on the line Saints coach Sean Payton has a choice to make. Go with quarterback Drew Brees, who suffered a punctured lung against the San Fransisco 49ers and subsequently missed the next four games, or give Taysom Hill another start against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Brees is the third-most valuable passer of 2020 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating and leads the league in completion rate for the fourth-straight season. Hill, by comparison, is a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 176 yards and four touchdowns while leading New Orleans to a 3-0 record over his first three starts. When asked by the media whether Bees will be back on the field for practice this week Payton offered a curt “We’ll see.”

No matter who is under center, this game’s outcome will heavily influence who gets the all-important bye in the first round of the playoffs. Using each team’s actual record and the record we would expect based on its point differential, we can estimate its likelihood of winning a particular game and use the results to simulate the rest of the season. By this method, a win on Sunday improves Kansas City’s chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC from 89 to 95 percent. A loss pushes them down to 83 percent and puts the Pittsburgh Steelers back within striking distance of the top spot. New Orleans, meanwhile, would see its chances at the NFC’s top seed improve from 31 to 48 percent with a win and decline to 23 percent with a loss. The Saints also have to overcome the Green Bay Packers, who hold the tie-breaker after a 37-30 win over the Saints in Week 3.

Here are four other games this week with significant playoff implications.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

The Bears can improve their playoff chances from 21 to 43 percent with a win; a loss drops them to five percent. The Vikings can improve their playoff chances from 24 to 40 percent with a win; a loss drops them to six percent.

The Bears are one of the few teams that can slow down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook leads the league in rushing touchdowns (14) and yards from scrimmage (1,674) yet has averaged less than three yards per carry (2.8) against Chicago over the past three seasons. In fact, Cook’s 45.5 yards per game and one touchdown in four career games against the Bears is significantly lower than his production against the two other NFC North division members.

Dalvin Cook (2018 to 2020) Dalvin Cook (2018 to 2020) Games Yards per game Yard per attempt TD vs. Detroit Lions vs. Detroit Lions 6 106.3 6.1 6 vs. Green Bay Packers vs. Green Bay Packers 5 86.8 5.3 6 vs. Chicago Bears vs. Chicago Bears 4 45.5 2.8 1

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Ravens can improve their playoff chances from 74 to 84 percent with a win; a loss drops them to 40 percent. The Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Ravens offense rallied behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, to defeat the Cleveland Browns 47-42 last week. However, that doesn’t mean Baltimore’s offense is back among the league’s elite. Far from it. According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens are the 21st most-efficient offense in the NFL this season after comparing their success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent, just three spots ahead of the 1-12 Jaguars.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

The Dolphins can improve their playoff chances from 40 to 65 percent with a win; a loss drops them to 21 percent. The Patriots can improve their playoff chances from three to nine percent with a win; a loss drops them to less than one percent.

The Patriots owned the AFC East for two decades but have lost their grip on the division in their first year without Tom Brady. Their latest loss, a 24-7 blowout at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, all but ended their playoff hopes.

Miami, meanwhile, is looking to capture its first playoff berth since 2016. And the Dolphins are doing it with a defense that saves three points per game, according to data from TruMedia. Only the aforementioned Rams, Washington Football Team and Pittsburgh Steelers have been better at limiting an opponent’s ability to score after factoring in the down, distance and field position of each play against them.

Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Cardinals can improve their playoff chances from 49 to 68 percent with a win; a loss drops them to 29 percent. The Eagles can improve their playoff chances from nine to 16 percent with a win; a loss drops them to two percent.

Arizona has won two of six games since the bye and desperately needs a win to stay relevant in the NFC West’s tight race, while Philadelphia needs to win out to have a chance to claim the NFC East division title, its only path to a postseason berth.

