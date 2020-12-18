Your guide to the D.C. area

Latest:

• Today in D.C.: Headlines to start your Monday

• ‘No safety net’ and little sympathy. Some small landlords struggle under eviction moratoriums.

• A fight for forest equity in Southeast D.C. takes on new urgency amid pandemic

Coronavirus: D.C.’s coronavirus numbers are rising. Here’s what you need to know.

What to do (virtually or in real life):

• A day-by-day guide to the most festive events

• The best things to do while social distancing in the D.C. area

What to eat:

• The 2020 dining guide

• The best barbecue joints in the D.C. area

• 10 of the best American Chinese food restaurants in the DMV

Local sports:

Washington Football: Boswell: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith never quit. Now their team won’t, either.

Nationals: What’s missing from the Nationals’ roster? Here’s an early look.

Capitals: The Caps have shaken up their roster. Here’s where it stands now.

Wizards: The Wizards are a young team. They expect Russell Westbrook to help set the culture.

High school sports | Colleges

Weather: Fairly bright and a bit breezy as our warming trend continues

Show More