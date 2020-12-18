The NHL has reached an agreement to return with a 56-game season and has targeted a Jan. 13 start, a date reached after weeks of negotiations between the league and its players association.

According to reports, training camps for teams that were not in last season’s playoffs will open Dec. 31; the rest of the league will open camps Jan. 3.

All dates remain subject to change and pending votes by the league’s board of governors and the NHL Players Association.

Canada’s TSN and Canadian Broadcasting Corp. were the first to break details of the league’s possible return.

The Canadian provincial health authorities reportedly still need to sign off on protocols for the NHL to return safely to Canada, which will cause further discussions between the league and the players’ association.

Among the details remaining to be worked out are whether NHL teams will play the upcoming season in their home arenas, in modified “hub” cities or a mix of both.

This is a developing story and will be updated.