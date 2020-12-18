Using your crystal ball, who gets protected in the expansion draft? — @lousede22

Let’s start with the 2021 expansion draft rules. Teams can protect seven forwards and three defensemen and one goaltender or teams can protect any combination of eight skaters and one netminder.

First- and second-year NHL players and unsigned draft choices are also exempt from selection. That would include players like Connor McMichael and Martin Fehervary.

I think it makes more sense for the Capitals to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender. Using that framework, here’s a possible scenario:

Protected forwards (7): Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik

Protected defensemen (3): John Carlson, Dmitry Orlov, Brenden Dillon

Protected goaltender (1): Ilya Samsonov

That would mean Washington would leave T.J. Oshie and Carl Hagelin exposed. On the blue line, Jonas Siegenthaler, Justin Schultz and Nick Jensen would also be exposed. Protecting Panik over Oshie would be a controversial move to some.

Who is most likely to go to the Kraken in the expansion draft? Who would be a total surprise? — @hansonw22

Oshie seems to be the most likely candidate. He is turning 34 this month and — after next season — Oshie will still have four years left on his contract, which carries an annual salary cap hit of $5.75 million. Oshie still plays at a high level, but it is fair to question if that production can carry an additional four years at that price.

Seattle would gain a captain-worthy player in Oshie. A heart-and-soul type of player, Oshie, who grew up in Washington state, brings emotion, grit and work ethic.

Do you expect the Caps to make any trades before the regular season starts? — @EmptyMaybe

I think something could still happen. Much is in flux now, and it seems like some teams are waiting until protocols are finalized before making more moves.

It’s no secret that Washington has a crowded blue line — especially on the right side — with its pickups in the offseason. I could see Washington, which is tight against the salary cap, try to move a d-man.

Additionally, with the news that Henrik Lundqvist will not be joining the Capitals next season because of a heart condition, there is a chance the team goes out and tries to find a netminder.

What’s the plan now with Jensen? The signings of Schultz and TvR make the right side jammed. Is a trade incoming or is he safe because of Kempny having to go to LTIR? — @NateTemple_

Michal Kempny will start the season on long-term injured reserve, which gives the Capitals some needed flexibility on the blue line. (Kempny had surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon in October and will be out six to eight months.) Washington was able to both re-sign Brenden Dillon and snag Justin Schultz in free agency.

Jensen seems like a likely trade candidate, but if another defenseman gets hurt in camp, he is an easy plug-in to fill that role. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy, who is in charge of the blue line this season, has said the team needs “at least eight guys that can play at an NHL level,” because of the unconventional season. Keeping Jensen, a player who has trended upward recently, could be the easiest route.

With 8 dman (Kempny hurt obviously) and only 11 forwards. Who do you think fills that 12 spot, and who’s the 7th man for defense? — @SchmidtStroke

Barring any additional movement, the team’s 12th forward spot seems like it will go to Daniel Sprong, whom the Capitals signed to a two-year, $1.45 million deal in the offseason. Sprong was picked up by Washington in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for Christian Djoos in February. Sprong is the cheap forward option Washington needed to stay under the cap.

He seems best fit to slot in on the third line, filling the absence of Ilya Kovalchuk.

I think the Capitals’ blue line will look like this to start the season:

Carlson-Dillon

Orlov-Schultz

Siegenthaler-Jensen

Trevor van Riemdsyk

They also have Paul LaDue, Martin Fehervary and Alexander Alexeyev at their disposal. With a crowded right side on the blue line, the Capitals appear to have a competition on their third pairing.

How can we confide into a Kuznetsov bounceback season? — @JimCapsCup

Evgeny Kuznetsov definitely had a drop in production last season. The Russian center only tallied 19 goals and 33 assists in 63 games. That was his lowest point total since he tallied 37 points in the 2014-15 season.

But there’s one big reason to think that Kuznetsov could find his stride once again: Peter Laviolette.

The Cup-winning coach was hired by Washington to not only get immediate results from a veteran group, but also to push the players, hold them accountable when they aren’t at their best and reset the team’s culture. Kuznetsov is a player who could benefit from that style of coaching. He has been streaky the last two years, with flashes of brilliance on the ice followed by mental mistakes or lack of effort. For Kuznetsov to get back to his 2018 self, consistency will be key.

Is the league really planning to play an entire (if shortened) season with no fans in arenas? — @salsa_wits