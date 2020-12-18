But Brooks also had some strong words for his team. After poor starts in both preseason games and lackadaisical defense Thursday, the coach demanded more urgency ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Detroit, the team’s final preseason game.

“Coach definitely laid it on us, but this isn’t the first time,” Bradley Beal said in a videoconference after the game. “We just have to listen to him and understand what he wants, because he’s trying to find answers. That’s what he keeps preaching. He’s trying to find guys that he wants to put out on the floor, so he’s going to go put guys out there that he trusts and that he knows can get the job done. He definitely got his message across, and it’s up to us to continue to fight for our position, fight for playing time, get results.”

Brooks is still deciding on his fifth starter, a wing spot, and the competition involves Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija and Isaac Bonga, among others. He may get a better chance to evaluate the contenders Saturday when Washington has something closer to its regular rotations on court.

Brooks said there is a “good chance” that Russell Westbrook and Bertans make their preseason debuts against the Pistons for limited minutes after being held out of the first two games for rest. Beal (back soreness) did not practice Friday, but Brooks said the issue is not serious and the team hasn’t yet decided if he will play Saturday. Forward Rui Hachimura will sit out due to eye irritation after missing Thursday’s game for the same reason.

The absences of Westbrook, Bertans, Beal and Hachimura have unquestionably made it harder for the rest of Washington’s roster to gel on court. The Wizards’ spacing was off for much of the night Thursday partly because center Moe Wagner was at power forward alongside Thomas Bryant with Hachimura out, and it made the offense disorganized and disjointed.

But Brooks’s main gripe, his players’ lack of urgency, is a separate issue.

Washington fell into a 24-point hole in the first half — after trailing Brooklyn by 26 in the first half of Sunday’s game — in large part because of porous defense combined with clunky offense. Brooks said after the game they let their offense dictate tone rather than establishing a presence on the other end of the floor.

“I think the game is pretty simple. And breaking it down, if your man doesn’t feel you, you don’t have the urgency,” Brooks said Thursday. “ … There are so many games within a game, and the little game that you play against your opponent in front of you — he has to feel you. You do that by outrunning him, you do that by touching him up, you do that by blocking him out, you do that on both ends of the floor. I don’t think we did that enough in that first 16 minutes or so.”

Brooks said he told the team rotation spots are still very much in play.

“There’s minutes to be had, and you’ve got to like — let’s go, let’s go. Are you willing to fight for these minutes? It’s going to be hard, once the season comes around, it’s going to be nine guys, maybe 10 [in the rotation].”

Saturday marks the final chance to prove this team can start with more of an edge. Bryant said Friday that improving communication is critical for shoring up the wobbly defense that has plagued the Wizards since last season.

Beal shared a similar opinion in his videoconference after the game Thursday, noting that elements like communication and synchronicity on court are still coming along with the shortened preseason and irregular lineups during exhibitions.

But, Beal added, they’re the same challenges every team in the league is facing.